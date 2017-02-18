Jada Pinkett Smith: Sexy Mom Of 2 Doesn’t Age And These Pics Are Proof

Oh, baby! Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t age at all! The mom of two showed off her sculpted figure in Hawaii last week and looked every bit the super sexy mama bear. Jada in a bikini is the stuff of legends. Perhaps, Pinkett Smith found the Fountain of Youth?

Jada Pinkett Smith’s age is 45, but you can’t tell from the recent pictures published on the internet by multiple celebrity news sources. People magazine featured several images of Jada during a vacation getaway.

Jada, the wife of Will Smith, is seen gamboling in the water and appears to be having the time of her life. The Gotham actress showed her sexy side by donning an almost-not-there bikini. As they say: Age ain’t nothing but a number.

TMZ quipped that Jada Pinkett Smith’s butt could be seen easily in Hawaii and she doesn’t need to “change her spots… not if she’s rocking this leopard print bikini.”

A post shared by PEOPLETALK.RU (@peopletalkru) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:22pm PST

Jada reportedly decided to bask in the sun after working up a sweat with a personal trainer. She’s seen in several pictures running on the beach alongside a shirtless man with an athletic build.

Daily Mail featured a story about the bikini-clad stunner. If you’re in the market for feline swimwear like the one worn by Jada, try looking for the brand Vix.

It features a triangle top and simple string matching bottoms. The designer’s special touches are highlighted by how the leopard spots “give a luxe twist” to Jada’s bikini.

So, how does Mrs. Smith turn back the age clock? Based on a previous interview with People, she says for her, it’s less about exercise than it is about making wise and healthy eating decisions.

A post shared by jada pinkett smith (@mrsjadapinkett) on Sep 14, 2015 at 12:12pm PDT

Pinkett Smith said she loves her body because “it’s strong.” She discussed the impact of proper food intake.

“We really have to understand our relationship with food. We talk about diet a lot, we talk about exercise a lot, but what we don’t talk about is our individual relationships with food. Food is the biggest obstacle for most of us to get to the body that we want.”

Jada believes and practices cleaning eating. Pinkett Smith said the road to an enviable body doesn’t begin in the kitchen. Rather, the road to better health begins in the kitchen.

“We start eating because we want our muscles more toned, that’s more proteins — or eating because you want to have more energy, that means more vegetables. Your whole body will change.”

???? #jadapinkettsmith #beach #body #loveher #loveit A post shared by Source Celebrity (@sourcecelebrity) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:37am PST

The age-less Jada Pinkett Smith has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood. Her first professional credits date back to 1987 when she was cast in A Different World, according to IMDb.

From there, she starred in the Hughes Brothers’ crime and drama thriller Menace II Society (1993). However, Jada rose to stardom when she starred opposite Eddie Murphy the Nutty Professor (1996).

Pinkett Smith recently wrapped production of the movie Girls Trip, where she stars with Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall, according to AceShowbiz. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and features four besties who haven’t hung out together for years. The girls’ misadventures culminate in the Big Easy.

Jada appears to have shaken off rumors from a few years ago that claimed she and Will were divorcing. In 2015, Jada and Will fended off gossip that they had reached a “secret” divorce settlement involving their reported $240 million fortune. There was also talk of their “open relationship,” although none of those stories ever panned out.

#TheSmiths #willsmith x #jadapinkettsmith in the 90s #wow #tbt #throwbackthursday A post shared by The Alpha Magazine (@thealphamag) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:15am PST

Jada and Will have two children together: Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16.

One more thing about Jada Pinkett Smith’s “secret” to defying age and keeping a super sexy “strong” body: she still manages to eat the “bad” food at times like pizza.

“It’s my kryptonite. I could eat like four pies!”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards]