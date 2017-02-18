2017 Honda Civic Type-R Production Model Confirmed For March Reveal In Geneva

It has taken a long time and a whole load of teases, but Honda has finally decided on an official reveal of the production version of the 2017 Honda Civic Type-R. As confirmed by the Japanese manufacturer, the 2017 Type-R production version, the fire-breathing sibling to the already stellar 10th-generation Honda Civic, is set for debut next month at the Geneva Motor Show.

The 2017 Honda Civic Type-R has been making rounds in the rumor mill for a while now, with car enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the final release date for the latest iteration of the iconic car. Auto-themed website CarAdvice stated that the 2017 Civic Type-R is set for a rollout soon, with the car being confirmed for release in Australia, where it will be available for purchase sometime around the end of the year.

What has really managed to get Honda fans excited, however, is that the iconic performance car would be available for American markets for the first time. The Japanese manufacturer has previously confirmed that the 2017 Civic Type-R would officially begin production this summer in the carmaker’s Swindon, U.K., facility. Thus, while unconfirmed, the highly-anticipated vehicle might actually make it to the United States sometime this year.

The specifics of the 2017 Honda Civic Type-R have not been revealed as of yet, but speculations are high that the final production model would be very similar to the Type-R prototypes that were revealed by the carmaker recently. Prototypes of the 2017 Civic Type-R that have been shown so far feature distinct design updates, such as an aggressive hood scoop, a carbon fiber splitter, extended wheel arches, smoked LED headlights, and a very prominent rear spoiler that is sure to attract a lot of attention on the road, according to Super Street Online.

Under the hood, the 2017 Honda Civic Type-R is expected to feature an updated, upgraded version of the outgoing model’s 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine. The powerful engine is speculated to be tuned to about 250 kW of power and 450Nm of torque. Coupled with a six-speed manual transmission, the 2017 Civic Type-R is expected to reach 0-60 mph in about five seconds.

Details of the actual power of the 2017 Civic Type-R’s engine have not been revealed by the Japanese carmaker, but considering that the outgoing model produced 306 hp and 295 Nm of torque, there is a pretty good chance that the upcoming car would feature a significantly more robust powertrain. With this, it is speculated that the 2017 Civic Type-R, just like its predecessor, might very well set records at the Nurburgring once more.

The price of the 2017 Honda Civic Type-R are currently unknown, but considering its predecessors, there is a good chance that the upcoming vehicle would be reasonably priced for its class. Stephen Collins, director for Honda in Australia, has stated that the company is expecting a volume of about 200 units per month. Thus, it is possible that the upcoming performance car would be offered in the sub-$40,000 range, putting it in direct competition with Volkswagen’s acclaimed Golf GTI Performance and the Golf R.

While the 2017 Civic Type-T would most likely steal the show at Geneva, Honda is also set to reveal a unique EV concept at the upcoming motor show. Dubbed as the NeuV, the ridesharing-focused automated electric vehicle is expected to be capable of picking up and driving commuters from one destination to another on its own. What is particularly interesting about the NeuV is the fact that it is capable of sending energy back to the grid when the car is idle. The car is also expected to be equipped with an “emotion engine,” which detects and evaluates the composure of its occupants while on the road.

Overall, 2017 seems to be a strong year for Honda. With the 2017 Civic Type-R finally getting ready for production, and with the car being made available in the United States for the first time, there is a pretty good chance that the carmaker might very well have a pretty good run this year.

[Featured Image by Honda]