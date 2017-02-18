‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Chloe Or Nicole Get Custody Of Baby Holly?

Days Of Our Lives fans are not thrilled with the storyline of Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) baby. Even though she is Holly’s biological mother, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) refuses to give up the little girl. The soap opera character cites several reasons for wanting custody. A few of those include Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) being dangerous and Nicole’s past. Chloe even tried to use the attempted murder charges, although those were dropped. On Friday’s episode, Chloe and Nicole waited for the judge’s decision. What is decided in the custody case is shocking. Find out if Chloe or Nicole gets custody of baby Holly.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

On Days Of Our Lives, Deimos Kiriakis lost Nicole Walker. After finding out he poisoned Andre DiMera (Thaao Penglis) and had thugs beat up Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), Nicole broke things off with her fiance. However, he has been trying to worm back into her life. He promised there would be no more violence and started on plans to decorate a nursery for baby Holly. However, he couldn’t help himself from going overboard and bribed the judge in Chloe and Nicole’s custody case.

On Friday, Chloe and Nicole went to court to hear the judge’s decision about baby Holly. However, everyone was surprised when they were asked to meet in the judge’s chambers. It turns out that Deimos’ bribe to the judge was discovered by private investigators. When confronted, the judge backed out and another was chosen to replace him. The new judge said she would not hold Deimos’ actions against Nicole. However, it was noted in the case file and is just another strike against Nicole Walker on Days Of Our Lives.

Although fans did not see who Holly will go home with, DOOL spoilers have been revealed about this particular storyline. According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the judge makes a shocking decision and Nadia Bjorlin dished the details. For those hoping that Nicole would get her baby, that is not going to happen. The judge gives Chloe custody.

“Nicole basically has a breakdown. She can’t deal with what she just heard. Justin is the one telling her to calm down, that they’ll appeal this and everything will be okay. But he’s also simultaneously worried that Nicole’s going to do something crazy.”

After Chloe and her attorney, Belle (Martha Madison), leave with baby Holly on Days Of Our Lives, Nicole goes to see Deimos. Adrienne (Judi Evans) tells Nicole that Deimos kidnapped Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), which led to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) being abducted. When she hears this, it is the last straw. Deimos and Nicole are through and for good this time.

Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) still tries to help Nicole. He goes to Chloe and asks her to give up baby Holly. However, she refuses and then drops another bombshell: Chloe, Parker, and Holly are moving to New York that night.

“She basically tells Brady to shove off and that the only reason he’s doing this is because he’s in love with Nicole. Chloe can’t believe that Brady continues to side with her no matter what she does.”

Bjorlin explains that Chloe is moving because it’s too difficult to stay in Salem where she will be judged. She feels that she will get more support if she relocates to New York to be closer to her parents. Brady begs Chloe to allow Nicole to say goodbye to her daughter. However, Chloe refuses because she doesn’t trust Nicole to be in the same room with baby Holly.

Days Of Our Lives fans are going to be livid when the storyline concludes next week. Even though Nicole Walker has made mistakes and has done some crazy things, she has a good heart. Not only that, but Holly is her biological child. Having a newborn die, not being able to conceive another child, and losing Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) in a horrific car accident was not enough for writers. For a little while, it seemed like Nicole would find happiness with Deimos Kiriakis, but he went back to his old ways.

Now, they give her the child she has always wanted, only to rip her away with a tragic, painful, heartbreaking, and infuriating custody battle. Will Nicole ever get happiness? Is there more to this storyline that will have Nicole reuniting with baby Holly? DOOL fans are hoping that this is not yet another unhappy ending for Nicole Walker.

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/Getty Images]