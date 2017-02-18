‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 News: Hillary Clinton Role Already Cast?

American Horror Story Season 7 has been teased as a play off the true horror from the 2016 presidential election that left republican Donald Trump victorious over democrat, Hillary Clinton – despite Clinton winning the popular vote by 3 million votes.

It seems as though American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is taking a cue from the hit NBC drama series, Law & Order, and using their playbook to fill out his theme for Season 7 of the horror anthology series on FX. For those who are unaware, Law & Order used stories that were ripped directly from the current headlines each season on their show.

As most American Horror Story fans are aware, the biggest headline that has dominated the press over the past 16 months has been the election and the subsequent political fallout that the American government is currently in, which includes the Russian crisis and the onslaught of “fake news.”

“the theme for season 7 of American Horror Story is the 2016 election” pic.twitter.com/ysj7XOkyPY — PerksOfBeingAFanboy. (@LiamKelsall) February 17, 2017

“Well I don’t have a title, but the [American Horror Story] season [7] we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Ryan Murphy said. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

But there is one upside to having the 2016 election influencing Season 7 of American Horror Story, and that is seeing who fills out the roles of real life people as fictional characters. It is really exciting to see who might take on key players like Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, Kellyanne Conway, Milo Yiannopoulos and the biggest star of 2016, Hillary Clinton.

Before we really get too deep in what might happen with American Horror Story, it is important to note that even though Ryan Murphy announced that Season 7 would be about the 2016 election, it might also be a trick to allude to the infamous “alternative facts” blunder that was spoken by Kellyanne Conway on NBC’s Meet The Press with Chuck Todd.

But even with that in mind, there is one American Horror Story veteran and that is packed and ready to go for her official (hopeful) role as Hillary Clinton, as reported by MTV. Does the name Naomi Grossman ring a bell? Well it should because she played the iconic role of Pepper in AHS: Asylum and AHS: Freak Show.

Fans of American Horror Story needed to realize that Naomi Grossman actually looks quite different than the character of Pepper and she was given extensive outfitting and makeup to fill out that role in both seasons of AHS. But in real life, Naomi Grossman is in fact quite a stunning woman with beautiful facial features.

Happy Birthday to @naomiwgrossman, our scrumptious superstar! pic.twitter.com/FslQL05516 — An Accidental Zombie (@AxidentalZombie) February 9, 2017

On Twitter, Naomi Grossman posted a photo of herself dressed in garments befitting a female U.S. politician and simply stated on the photo, “Pantsuits pressed and ready.” She also linked to a Deadline article that reported news of American Horror Story adopting the 2016 election for Season 7 of the horror anthology show on FX.

It was a subtle reference that Grossman sent out, likely hoping for American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy to pick up on it after his big reveal for Season 7, which stunned fans of the show all around the world.

The picture that Naomi Grossman posted on Instagram was actually herself in cosplay as Hillary Clinton at a Halloween party in Los Angeles. The post was an obvious shout out to Ryan Murphy to cast her in Season 7 of American Horror Story as Hillary Clinton, or to at least get it trending enough so that Murphy might give it more consideration before the June production of Season 7 on AHS starts.

American Horror Story will likely return to FX this upcoming September, but there has been no confirmations on that as of yet.

[Featured Image by FX]