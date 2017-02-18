Are Things Getting Serious Between Angelina Jolie And Jared Leto?

Since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last year, rumors have been rife that she has now hooked up with Hollywood star Jared Leto. Brad Pitt, too, is not without his own rumors and there has even been talk flooding the internet about the possibility of Kate Hudson allegedly being pregnant with his child, as the Inquisitr recently reported.

But the rumors surrounding Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto are quite different. It has been suggested that Angelina and Jared once had a relationship together which was defined as “friends with benefits,” as Hollywood Life have suggested. The two actors originally met in 2004 on the set of the film Alexander. Blasting News says that Jolie and Leto both got on extremely well together and each admired the artistic talent in each other.

“Jared and Angelina had a very casual relationship years and years ago, it was a friends with benefits situation.”

If this is indeed true, why didn’t Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie ever become a serious couple? A source for Hollywood Life suggests that this was down to Leto, who was scared of committing.

“It might have turned into more but Jared was too noncommittal at the time, he just wasn’t ready to be with one woman, not even Angelina. Then Brad came on the scene and she fell in love and that was that. I know Jared always had regrets about letting her slip away.”

The same source for Hollywood Life is now putting forward the rumor that when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, Jared Leto allegedly came back on the scene and phoned her up to see her again.

“Jared reached out to Angie after she filed divorce papers in September. The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they’ve been seeing each other whenever they can since then.”

#hollywood Jared Leto & Angelina Jolie: He Regrets Letting Her Slip Away After Secret Fling https://t.co/GI5rpdGfwj pic.twitter.com/oq9Ht23PJC — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) February 17, 2017

The International Business Times has also described how a source for Star Magazine reports that Jared Leto is helping Angelina Jolie to recover from her ongoing divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt and that the two share a similar and kindred spirit.

“During these tough times for Angie, it seems Jared has helped her cope and even brought her out of her funk. They’re kindred, unconventional spirits.”

Some have questioned whether Brad Pitt knew about the relationship between Jolie and Leto before they got together and whether he is aware that the two are rumored to be a couple now, but a source has said that Brad Pitt was always aware that Angelina Jolie had a huge crush on Jared Leto, so these rumors wouldn’t be a surprise to him.

“It’s not going to shock Brad Pitt at all if Leto and Jolie are hooking up. He’s always known about Angelina’s crush on Jared.”

Gossip Cop has a completely different take on the Angelina and Jared story, however. The publication has stated that any rumors behind Jolie and Leto being a couple now, or at any time, are false. They have said that any rumors about the couple are not grounded in fact and are simply tabloid gossip.

Despite Gossip Cop‘s claims, this has not stopped the internet from talking about a relationship between Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto, and the Quebec Times cites a source for Star Magazine as saying, “Jared could be the perfect man for Angelina if she’s ready for a big new love in her life.”

What do you think of the rumors of a relationship between Angelina Jolie and Jared Leto and do you think they could be true or do you think they are just the usual Hollywood gossip?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]