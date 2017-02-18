‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Feb. 20-24: Family Feud, Taboo Lovers

The rivalry between the Forresters and the Spectras are going to intensify according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for February 20 to 24. Sally and Steffy’s fight is far from over after Spectra’s main woman’s head got stuck on a wedding cake. Then there’s Ridge and Quinn who got caught doing something that a mother and son should not be doing.

Quidge Chemistry

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week will give Quidge shippers what they want. It seems that the relationship between the two is going to progress in different ways.

Quinn and Ridge may be in love with other people but there is a sizzle between them and this attraction keeps drawing them into each other’s arms. In fact, the two will not be able to keep their hands to themselves. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers revealed that Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) will bear witness to Quinn and Ridge’s unfaithfulness and this could push her to do something.

Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) is caught red-handed by her niece Ivy while she is busy canoodling with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The scene proves to be too much for Ivy after seeing his Uncle Eric’s wife smooching his step-son. Quinn will try to reason out with Ivy but her justification will fall on deaf ears. Ivy is convinced with what she saw and no amount of explaining could cool off Ivy’s temper.

By Friday, Quinn and Ridge are going to sit down and talk about their future together. It seems that the unlikely couple needs to make a decision whether they will embark on a taboo relationship that could hurt all of their loved ones or they will pursue their undeniable attraction. The Bold and the Beautiful fans are trying to ship Quinn and Ridge together and now it’s pretty clear that the two needs to resolve what their relationship is going to be in the future.

Cake Wars

After shoving Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) into a wedding cake, there is no denying that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thinks that she has the upper hand but does she have enough reason to feel that way? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy might be getting ahead of herself. It seems that Steffy will start to irritate not just Sally but her own brother Thomas. Spoilers hint that by Wednesday, Feb. 22, Steffy would start getting to Thomas’ nerves.

Thomas thinks that Sally is attractive and his relationship with his sister is not that great after Steffy was promoted ahead of him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Steffy will tell Thomas that his designs are not good enough and this irks her brother. Thomas points out that Sally is not even a designer. This could be the final straw that would lead Thomas to turn his back to his family.

Spectra Preview

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Bill will stop at nothing even if it includes literally crushing Spectra’s building. All week long Bill will be busy with his schemes and the British fashion journalist Jarrett Maxwell would fit right into his plans.

Spectra is going to be busy scrambling for a preview show when Wednesday comes rolling in but if The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are any indication, the reviews for the fashion preview is not going to be too good for Spectra. Bill will influence Jarrett who will be checking out the designs that Spectra will showcase. Given Bill’s desire to bring Spectra down, he has no problem striking deals to get what he wants.

Unless Jarrette backs out from his deal with Bill, Sally’s will not be seeing good reviews when Thursday comes rolling in. This new scheme could push Sally’s buttons. It remains to be seen if next week’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers would be a win for Spectra or for Bill.

