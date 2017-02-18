Jamie Dornan’s Kinky Past: ’50 Shades’ Star Did Nude Modeling For Abercrombie

This is something that will shock fans of Jamie Dornan and Fifty Shades of Grey. The star used to do nude modeling back in the day.

While most women have been begging to see Jamie Dornan naked and kinkier than ever in Fifty Shades Darker, Malin Ackerman was the one who got to see the actor in the buff. She made an appearance on Meyers’ late-night show on Thursday night, reports Page Six. Meyers pulled out a photo of Dornan, 34, posing in the nude as Ackerman explained how the shoot went down.

“I don’t know if you guys notice, but that’s Mr. Dornan before he was Mr. Grey,” Ackerman said while pointing to a nude photo of Dornan. “I got to see everything, it was great.”

Dornan had no time to be shy or to second guess the gig. Even Malin said that she was impressed to see how comfortable Jamie was with the photo shoot.

“We got to set and after two shots the clothes just came off,” the Billions actress said. “Needless to say we go to know each other very well.”

The talk show host joked, “You are selling clothes, right?”

“That was the whole question. I don’t really know what we were selling,” the 38-year-old admitted. “We got to set and after two shots, the clothes came off. [The photographer] didn’t want any clothes on us.”

The photo showed Ackerman posing topless in a pair of red underwear as Dornan and another guy hung out in the buff. All three models were photographed in a colorful convertible. This isn’t the first time that Ackerman has talked about Dornan’s sex past. She took to Instagram two years ago with the caption, “tbt to the very naked cover of Abercrombie circa 2000 (?) w none other than Mr. Grey himself.”

Dornan moved on from Abercrombie & Fitch to pose for Calvin Klein before he became known for his role as billionaire Christian Grey, who has a penchant for BDSM. Entertainment Tonight previously spoke with Jamie and his co-star Dakota Johnson about their sexy scenes for Fifty Shades Darker, and how they prepared to get “comfortable” with one another by a special “pre-game ritual.”

“Shot of whiskey [and] mints,” Johnson said. “He does push-ups and I just lay there and drink whiskey.”

The Irish actor admitted on The Graham Norton Show that his onscreen chemistry with Johnson did not come off naturally as it may seem, reports the Daily Mail.

“There is more sex in the new film and all of us know how awkward sex scenes can be so to make everyone laugh I would make silly noises when I had to climax!” he joked.

He also revealed that the screen adaptation of author E.L. James’ successful books has caused an increase in pregnancies among fans. Some of his fans have come up to him and admitted that seeing the first film has increased their sexual appetite – among other things.

“There was a bit of a baby boom, which is a lovely thing,” he said. “I was in a lift and was recognized by this woman who said, ‘Oh my god, you’re Jamie Dornan. For years my husband and I struggled to have a baby, we tried IVF and everything but after your movie came out we made a baby naturally.’ It was so hard to know how to respond!”

Back in 2015, Dornan opened up to GQ Magazine about how uncomfortable it was to film the graphic and various sex scenes in Fifty Shades of Grey. The uncomfortable part wasn’t about Dornan stripping down and showing his penis. That was one of the things that he would have done rather than hide it away.

“Your dignity is intact as much as it’s all tucked away in a little flesh-colored bag… As a guy you put all your essentials in a little bag and you tie it up like a little bag of grapes and it’s tucked away. It’s quite a peculiar thing to do every day.”

Check out Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in the new film Fifty Shades Darker, out in theaters now.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]