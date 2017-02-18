Presidents Day 2017 Hours: What Hours Are Stores Open On Monday? – Banks? Mail?

Whenever there is a chance for a long weekend, you can be sure that people are going to take advantage of it. Well, it’s time for the Presidents Day weekend of 2017, and there are many that won’t have to head into work on Monday. Knowing that; there are also going to be some changes in store hours and how things are being run. What you need to know is if UPS, FedEx, the United States Postal Service is running and if banks are open, and you don’t want to get stuck waiting on something that won’t arrive.

Many may not realize it or think about it because they are simply focused on having that awesome three-day weekend, but Presidents Day is indeed a federal holiday. Most federal officials and employees will have the day off, but there are other businesses closing their doors on Monday as well.

It’s time to look at what will or won’t be open on Presidents Day 2017, and it is important that you know these things. If you don’t, you may take the day to run errands or send out some packages and realize you wasted a trip.

Will the United States Postal Service (USPS) be open and delivering?

The United States Postal Service recognizes this federal holiday as “Washington’s Birthday” which it is also known to be. According to the official USPS site, they will be honoring and recognizing the day by not having any regular mail delivery on Monday.

Now, anything that is to be delivered on Monday and is listed as Priority Mail Express will make it as scheduled.

Are FedEx and UPS going to be open and delivering on Monday?

Looking at the schedule for FedEx they will honor Presidents Day on Feb. 20, 2017, but they will not stop working. Normal pickup and delivery by FedEx will take place this Monday, so, don’t worry about any sort of delays, according to their official site.

UPS is following along with that lead and as stated on their official website, they will recognize Presidents Day, but they are not observing it. For those that don’t understand, they know the holiday is going on, but they’re still going to have all regular services available on Monday.

Are any banks open at all?

You’re going to want to call before heading out to your local branch to see if it will have any sort of operating hours on Monday, but the majority of them will not. For any branches that are open, any transactions that you do (withdrawals or deposits) will not actually go through until Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Will all Federal and State Offices be closed on Presidents Day 2017?

All Federal and State offices are going to be closed on Monday as it is a federal holiday and employees will be given the day off. Forbes did point out, though, that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending hours to help any do what they need to do.

Throughout the Presidents Day weekend, the IRS will have its toll-free telephone lines open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. local time. While Monday is a federal holiday, the toll-free IRS lines will still operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time.

Is the Stock Market open and operating?

Don’t look to do any trading as the New York Stock Exchange is going to be closed on Monday and NASDAQ is closed as well for Presidents Day. Action will resume as normal on Tuesday.

Are there going to be limited hours or none at all for malls, retail stores, and restaurants?

Unlike Christmas and Thanksgiving and holidays such as that, Presidents Day is not one when malls, retail stores, and restaurants close their doors. No, this is a great time for sales and even some free items, so, don’t waste your time in getting out on Monday to do some shopping with extra savings.

RT to spread the word → On Monday entrance fees will be waived for all public lands for Presidents’ Day https://t.co/IHSL29v6WU pic.twitter.com/onViN97M0W — US Dept of Interior (@Interior) February 17, 2017

There are a lot of different sales and even some freebies to be had on Presidents Day each year, and 2017 will be no different. You’ll be able to get good prices on clothing and electronics and a number of other things, but don’t look for any packages that day. Also, don’t expect to do any banking or trading on the stock market either. This is not just a three-day weekend for a few people as there will be a number of offices honoring and respecting the federal holiday.

