Drake Spent V-Day With Twin Models! Is He Over Jennifer Lopez?

Drake and Jennifer Lopez may have just confirmed their breakup on Valentine’s Day. Instead of celebrating their first V-Day together, the two went their separate ways. The Canadian rapper was spotted having a date with twin models Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjarta while the Bronx beauty seemed to have spent February 14 with her friends.

Despite her rumored boyfriend’s absence, J.Lo seems to be happy with the bouquet of roses and chocolate cake she got for Valentine’s Day. However, she didn’t disclose who gave it to her so it could probably be from her ex-husband Marc Anthony or Drizzy who wanted to make up for not being with her. The Shades of Blue star also showed off her sexy red outfit for V-Day probably to show the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker what he’s missing that night.

About last night… Valentine's day outfit. #redofcourse❤ #highponytails #hoops A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

Drake doesn’t seem like he’s missing Jennifer Lopez on Valentine’s Day. According to Life & Style, the 30-year-old record producer was seen enjoying dinner with the Swedish models in London. The trio even headed back to his hotel in separate cars. HipHop DX reported that Drizzy has known Elizabeth and Victoria for a while now and he even got a tattoo of their last name on his arm back in 2015. His artist shared the tattoo design on Instagram.

Lion head for the homie @champagnepapi ???????? A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Dec 22, 2015 at 1:53pm PST

The twin models must have a special place in Drake’s heart for him to get their last name inked on his body. He even showed his affection for Elizabeth and Victoria by posting their photo on Instagram and captioned it with a heart emoji. The Swedish beauties can be seen wearing a sweater with the rapper’s face printed on it.

????‍❤️‍????‍???? A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

The Lejonhjarta sisters were featured in Drake’s short film titled Please Forgive Me and they were also chosen to star alongside the rapper in his extensive album art for Views. During an interview with W Magazine, Elizabeth and Victoria talked about Drizzy’s tattoo which the rapper got because they said they got him drunk. They even shared their photo with him during that crazy night.

That time we got some Canadian dude drunk and had him get a tattoo of our name ???????????? A post shared by Elizabeth/Victoria Lejonhjärta (@lejonhjerta) on Dec 22, 2015 at 8:11pm PST

“The fact that Swedish media went bezerk on the story about us getting him drunk taught us that not everyone understands even the most flagrant sarcasm,” they said. “We stayed rather reclusive after that. But it’s something that will always be a very fond memory and mainly an honor!”

It seems that the feeling is mutual between Drake and the twin models, who were present during his show in London. They posted his photo on Instagram and expressed their affection for the rapper.

When you light up the world like the moon on a dark night and your show reflects that. More love, MORE LIFE ???? @champagnepapi A post shared by Elizabeth/Victoria Lejonhjärta (@lejonhjerta) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Drake seems to have an easy time moving on from Jennifer Lopez with all the girls surrounding him. A few weeks ago, he was spotted with adult film star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam. According to Daily Mail, the French artist who is also known as Sophie B laughed alongside the singer as they enjoyed their food with their other pals. Despite the presence of their other friends, the two also seemed very happy during their alone time.

The “Fake Love” singer and the “If You Had My Love” hitmaker may not have confirmed their breakup, but there have been reports coming out that the two are cooling things off after two months of dating. An insider revealed to Us Weekly that their relationship died down a bit. However, another source claimed that Drake and Jennifer Lopez are done for now. According to their sources, the Toronto-born singer may pursue the 47-year-old actress again after his European tour.

Their relationship “died down a bit,” one insider told Us. Another source added that the couple are done “for now.” According to both sources, it’s likely that the the “Hotline Bling” rapper, 30, will pursue the 47-year-old Shades of Blue actress again when he returns to L.A. next month after his European tour, so there is a chance that they will reunite soon. During an interview with E! News, J.Lo expressed his love for Drizzy despite their rumored breakup.

“I love Drake he’s so brilliant, talented, amazing,” Lopez told Ryan Seacrest who asked them if there is creative sparks between them.

“Yes, absolutely we hung out, we have a great time. He’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy,” she said smiling.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]