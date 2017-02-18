NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Trade Rumors for Pistons, Nuggets And More

NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 features the association’s brightest stars, but it is also a great time for trade rumors to surface. The Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are the latest teams in the news due to their interest in completing a trade.

All sorts of trade rumors have surfaced all season, and they will continue getting louder as the Feb. 23 deadline approaches.

However, NBA All-Star Weekend offers a great opportunity for the league’s executives to discuss potential trade deals.

Moreover, teams who are long-shots to make the playoffs after the All-Star game could look to move big contracts and star players for additional youth and assets.

Here are some of the NBA rumors to keep an eye on as All-Star weekend continues.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are a prime candidate to make a deal after NBA All-Star Weekend. According to Sporting News,Pistons guard Reggie Jackson could get traded.

Despite a previous trade deal for Ricky Rubio that was killed earlier this season, Detroit could send Jackson to Orlando for Jeff Green and D.J. Augustin.

Sporting News points out that Jackson has struggled all season. His per game averages have gone down, and he has hurt the offense. Not to mention, Jackson has not been guarding opponents’ point guards. Backup guard Ish Smith has been better on defense too.

Jackson still has three-years and $51 million left on his contract.

Further, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Pistons have quietly explored trade options for Jackson and Drummond. As shared by Bleacher Report, Lowe names the Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans as potential landing spots for Jackson.

Meanwhile, Drummond getting moved remains a long-shot due to his youth and upside.

The Pistons are currently the No. 8 seed and 27-30. More news about a deal could surface after the All-Star game.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets already made headlines by completing a trade before NBA All-Star Weekend. Denver traded Jusuf Nurkic and a draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for Mason Plumlee.

However, they could still make a trade before the Feb. 23 deadline per Bleacher Report.

Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari has been connected to the Raptors and Clippers. Denver could trade him before the Italian forward can test the open market via free agency. He has $16.1 million left on the final year of his deal.

Additionally, the Nuggets could deal Wilson Chandler, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jameer Nelson and Kenneth Faried.

It remains to be seen what Denver does at the deadline. They are 25-31 and hold the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Hence, the team could keep their players in hopes of making the NBA playoffs. Otherwise, they could deal any of the players mentioned above. No one is really sure what they will do, according to Bleacher Report.

Phoenix Suns

Suns GM: Eric Bledsoe Unlikely To Be Traded https://t.co/f1PiyAqbEg pic.twitter.com/ou2oMrUbCZ — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) February 17, 2017

The Phoenix Suns have also been in NBA Trade Rumors all season. Suns guard Eric Bledsoe has been in and out of trade rumors all season.

However, Phoenix General Manager Ryan McDonough said it was unlikely that Bledsoe gets dealt before the deadline, per Hoops Rumors.

McDonough said the team never says never, but he is one of the least likely players to get traded. The Suns’ guard is under contract for a few more seasons, and McDonough would like to surround Bledsoe and guard Devin Booker with more young talent.

Bledsoe is in the third season of a five-year, $70 million contract. He has averaged 21.6 points and 6.2 assists this season. The Suns are 18-39, and they are among the worst teams in the NBA.

Nonetheless, McDonough praised Bledsoe’s work ethic and desire to be a member of the Suns.

Still, ESPN’s Zach Lowe previously wrote that the Suns would have to consider moving Bledsoe for a good wing or center, plus a first-round pick. Hence, the Suns could still make a deal before the deadline.

Stay posted to see if the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns or Detroit Pistons make a deal after the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

[Featured Image by Carlos Osorio/AP Images]