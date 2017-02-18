Behati Prinsloo Wants Baby No. 2 With Adam Levine Before Candice Swanepoel Does

Behati Prinsloo just had her first baby, but it looks like she is itching to have another one with her husband Adam Levine. While the model and Maroon 5 singer have faced divorce rumors throughout her pregnancy and into the first few months after the arrival of their daughter Dusty Rose, it looks like those were all ungrounded.

Maybe Behati is trying to beat her friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret angel, Candice Swanepoel, from stealing her thunder like last time.

The 27-year-old model posted a picture of her holding her friend’s baby on Instagram and left a caption that showed that she wants another one with Adam Levine.

“Ugh so In love with baby Kate. We need another one @adamlevine lol,” she wrote. “@jacobkasher and @jemaime she’s PERFECT can’t wait for the play dates.”

"Ugh so In love with baby Kate. We need another one @adamlevine lol," she wrote. "@jacobkasher and @jemaime she's PERFECT can't wait for the play dates."

The last time she got pregnant, her friend Candice Swanepoel also announced that she was expecting, effectively stealing her thunder. Having another Victoria’s Secret angel pregnant and celebrate the arrival of the baby meant that Behati did not have the spotlight on her the entire time.

Candice embraced motherhood quickly, regularly showing off pictures of her baby boy on Instagram.



In the first few months, Behati was hesitant about posting pictures of her baby on Instagram, but due to a few public events, it looks like she is in the mood of showing Dusty Rose to the world.

This past week, Adam Levine was honored with his own star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. To celebrate, Behati brought out her baby daughter so that she is part of the pictures that go down in Hollywood history.

In fact, her baby took the picture so well that she is showing potentials of future in modeling.

"My tiny little cabbage patch kid found the camera today LOL. @bootswallace thank you."

Major fashion magazines also noted just how well the new mother looked.

“New mom looks good on Behati Prinsloo. The Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out for her first major public event since welcoming daughter Dusty Rose in September—baby in tow, of course—to celebrate husband Adam Levine’s new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” reports Vogue Magazine. “The trio was all smiles, and while Dusty Rose’s cherub cheeks were admittedly scene-stealing, it was the supermodel’s radiant skin and bombshell curves that warranted a double take and offered proof of the new benefits of motherhood.”

However, in the first months of motherhood, Behati showed that she did not feel entirely comfortable being holed up with her baby and husband. On a photo she uploaded just months after having her daughter, she suggested that she needed a break from it all.

“After 3 weeks of breastfeeding every 3 hours, no sleep and nursing my nipples back to life lol, I left the house to see my girls for dinner,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Life is so beautiful, can’t believe how lucky i got.”

As a matter of fact, she was seen going out at night with her pals much more frequently than Candice Swanepoel.

“Behati Prinsloo looked gorgeous while heading out to dinner last night,” reports Just Jared. “The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel enjoyed her meal at Craig’s restaurant on Thursday (December 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.”

The logistics of having a second baby may prove to be difficult for the Victoria’s Secret angel. Because she was in her third trimester, Behati had to sit out on this year’s fashion show and give space for the company to make new hires. Not being able to walk the show for two years in a row may mean that she will jeopardize her gig with the lingerie brand.

