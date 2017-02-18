NSYNC Member Teases Reunion In 2017, Other Members Quickly Debunk Comments

After years of rumors regarding a proper reunion for boy band NSYNC, a member of the “Tearin’ Up My Heart” collective finally gave a definitive answer on the matter, before it was shot down by his band mates.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, vocalist and reality host Lance Bass (Finding Prince Charming) spilled the beans on a supposed reforming with singers Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick to, in part, celebrate the 20th anniversary of the group’s holiday album.

“We’re doing something [special],” Bass shared.

“I don’t know if I can announce it yet, [but] we’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of [Home For Christmas], because it’s coming up on the 20-year [anniversary].”

Along with celebrating the 1998 disc, which bore the now-traditional Yuletide staple “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” Bass declared that all five members of NSYNC would be coming together in-person to be presented with a star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame at the end of the year.

“We’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point,” he added.

“We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about [reuniting] is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time. It’ll be fun to see everyone again.”

Unfortunately, just as hopeful NSYNC fans began to get used to the idea of a reunion finally happening, Lance’s musical brethren shot down those hopes and Bass’ comments in one fell swoop.

In a set of tweets posted from the group’s official Twitter account, members of the band explained that despite one of their own confirming the reunion whispers, no new NSYNC projects were currently on the horizon.

We always appreciate the love and excitement from our fans unfortunately Lance’s comments to the press were taken out of context. (1 of 2) — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) February 17, 2017

When there is real news from *NSYNC you will hear it from all of us. (2 of 2) — *NSYNC (@NSYNC) February 17, 2017

Singer Joey Fatone, now mostly heard as the presenter of the syndicated Family Feud, followed up the Twitter messages from NSYNC and concurred that Lance’s comments had been misunderstood.

“We love the excitement from our fans, [but] Lance’s comments were taken out of context,” Fatone tweeted, while also reiterating the group’s sentiment of being direct with fans should any plans change.

Bass himself also sent out a tweet about the gaff, but failed to take the blame for his own actions.

Just to clarify. If people want to call the Walk Of Fame Star a "reunion" then fine, but we have no plans on making any new music or tour. ???? — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 17, 2017

Since their unofficial split following the release of Celebrity, the group’s fourth and final studio album, in 2003, the members of NSYNC have reunited for both personal and professional reasons, with the most recent latter cause occurring at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

As part of his Video Vanguard performance and win, former lead vocalist Justin Timberlake invited the remaining members of the group to appear with him on stage during a medley of his and NSYNC’s biggest hits.

While the nostalgia of that particular NSYNC reunion seemed evident to everyone else in the room, it was something that Timberlake, as noted in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, apparently didn’t seem too keen on revisiting.

“[NSYNC] started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche,” Justin stated.

“And, also, I [felt like I] was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group, and I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

Outside of singing, the boys of NSYNC were most recently together again as attendants of JC Chasez’ 40th birthday celebration last August. In a sweet post shared by Timberlake on his Instagram account from the event, the birthday boy is seen being huddled around by Kirkpatrick, Bass, Fatone, and Justin as they all smile for the camera.

JC's 40th… And, if you don't know now you know… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Aug 8, 2016 at 11:05pm PDT

“The entire party was casual,” a source close to NSYNC told E! News of the shindig.

“The restaurant was rented out for JC’s birthday. JC’s manager, Eric Podwall, gave the first toast, followed by Justin giving a toast with Joey, Lance and Chris standing next to him while he spoke. After Timberlake was done singing his pal’s praises, everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’ as Chasez blew out the candles on his cake.”

Sounds like a great NSYNC reunion to us, even if it isn’t the one we’re all still hoping for!

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]