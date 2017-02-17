Milo Yiannopoulos Says He Will Start Gay Conversion Therapy

Milo Yiannopoulos, the gay conservative and figurehead of the so-called “alt-right” movement, is set to appear on Real Time with Bill Maher, the controversial political talk show from HBO, on Friday night, Feb. 17.

During the broadcast, he will go toe-to-toe with the former host of Politically Incorrect, who is an outspoken Trump critic and was once even the target of a lawsuit from the current president.

Milo has had a meteoric rise in the last two years, breaking into the mainstream for a series of controversial comments that eventually got him banned from Twitter.

While Yiannopoulos claims no responsibility for cyberbullying black comedienne and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones — he lays that on trolls who took advantage of good-natured criticisms he made about her and the Ghostbusters remake — the incident got his account permanently banned by the microblogging platform.

Currently, he is touring college campuses under the banner of his “Dangerous F***ot” Tour. Past incendiary remarks have included stating that gay people should get back in the closet and that feminism hurts men and women.

On the latest episode of the Milo Yiannopoulos Podcast, which releases most every Friday, Milo said something new that is bound to rile his critics.

Yiannopoulos said he is “not satisfied with how much I’m annoying” them, offering that a new way he intends to do so is to “reveal the whole time I was straight.”

“While I was sucking all that d***, I was just in character,” he mused. “I’m a method actor you see. In order to become straight I have to first” — makes buzzing noise to allude to the controversial practice of gay conversion therapy — “because I’m stuck in a rut.”

Milo is going to be on Real Time tonight. I’m ready. pic.twitter.com/iQPl66mlVq — Native Kekistani???? (@LouisLeVau) February 17, 2017

Milo continued.

“So I’m making a commitment to you (listeners). To celebrate the election of Donald Trump and Vice President Pence, I’m going to be trying gay conversion therapy just as a general experiment.”

Yiannopoulos said he is considering doing so in front of a camera and then putting it up on YouTube for his viewers to see.

“So who knows? Before you know it, I could be impregnating a skinny blonde and then stabbing her for her shoes.”

Linking the experiment to Pence plays into rumors that Pence is a proponent of the therapy, though as the New York Times finds here, he has not endorsed the controversial procedure. Speculation stems from this previous statement on his website regarding the Ryan White Care Act.

“Congress should support the reauthorization of the Ryan White Care Act only after completion of an audit to ensure that federal dollars were no longer being given to organizations that celebrate and encourage the types of behaviors that facilitate the spreading of the HIV virus. Resources should be directed toward those institutions which provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.”

While Milo seemed to have a tongue-in-cheek tone when he said he would be trying gay conversion therapy — listen for yourself at around the 19-minute mark — that does not necessarily mean he will refrain from doing it.

There is precedent for one of Yiannopoulos’ jokes turning into reality as with his idea to start a scholarship where the only applicants being considered would be white males. When the idea started to gain traction, Milo decided to make a go of it.

Recipients will receive $2,500 scholarships.

As for the appearance on Bill Maher tonight, it is not yet clear what the pair will talk about, or how much Yiannopoulos will mix with the other guests. While Maher and Milo could not be further apart on ideologies, they do have significant common ground on the topic of free speech.

Yiannopoulos has ridden a wave of popularity since the UC-Berkeley riots stalled one of the planned stops on his tour. His yet-to-be-released book, Dangerous, from Simon & Schuster sits atop many bestseller charts in spite of some calls to boycott.

???????? Bill Maher: People Freaking Out About Milo Are Why Liberals Lose Elections https://t.co/t2Ywy1qfnh???? see here???????? RT???? pic.twitter.com/NKpB3xBTTB — American Trump ‎???????? (@USA_PolicalNews) February 17, 2017

What do you think about Milo Yiannopoulos’ latest statement regarding gay conversion therapy, and do you think the practice should be legal? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by OFFICIAL LEWEB PHOTOS/Flickr Creative Commons/Resized and Cropped/CC BY 2.0]