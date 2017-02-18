LIVE STREAM: Donald Trump Florida Rally — Trump Launches 2020 Campaign Early

A mere four weeks after being inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump begins his campaign for reelection in 2020 on Saturday with a rally that will live stream from an airplane hangar in Melbourne, Florida, as Trump escapes Washington where he has been battered over the past week by a growing scandal surrounding links between his campaign and officials of the Russian government.

As a result of the scandal, Trump’s national security advisor former General Michael Flynn, was forced to resign on Monday after revelations that he had been in contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on the same day in January that President Barack Obama announced sanctions against Russia over the country’s role in tampering with the 2016 U.S. presidential election through computer hacking and leaks of stolen documents.

Trump also was widely criticized for his performance at an impromptu press conference Thursday morning, a performance described by various media outlets as “unhinged.”

By returning to his the campaign rally setting, Trump perhaps hopes to revitalize his young but already embattled presidency, which has seen record-low approval ratings for this early point in his presidency. And if there was any mistake about the rally actually being the first of the 2020 presidential campaign, Trump’s online site announcing the rally requests that supporters sign up “for campaign updates.”

The rally will live stream Saturday, February 18, from the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport AeroMod International Hangar in Melbourne, Florida, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Pacific. To watch a live stream, click on the video below — or see the streaming links at the bottom of this article.

While Trump’s rallies were often interrupted by protesters, for the most part they were occasions during the 2016 campaign where he cold rely on adulation from his loyal base of supporters.

In addition to the notice on Trump’s web page, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the event a campaign rally and said this week that the rally will be funded by the Trump campaign, rather than by United States taxpayers.

MORE DONALD TRUMP COVERAGE FROM THE INQUISITR:

In a highly unusual move, Trump filed forms with the Federal Election Commission on the same day that he was inaugurated, January 20, declaring himself an eligible candidate for president in 2020. His campaign has already raised $7 million for Trump’s 2020 reelection bid. Some of those funds will presumably be use to stage Saturday’s Florida rally.

For live online streaming and coverage of the the first Donald Trump campaign rally of his 2020 reelection campaign — with no cable login credentials required — check out CBS News at this link, or ABC News Go by clicking on this link.

Live streaming feeds that will offer coverage of the campaign rally nearly four years in advance of the 2020 presidential election on the three major cable news networks are also available online, although they mostly require cable or satellite provider online login credentials. Find the CNN feed at this link, MSNBC here at this link, and Fox News by clicking here. Or try this alternative link to get live coverage of the Trump campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida.

[Image By Ralph Freso/Getty Images]