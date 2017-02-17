WWE: Another Former Superstar Possibly Returning For ‘WrestleMania’

Everybody knows that at WrestleMania, lots of big names and superstars from the past like to pop up quite often. Many are aware of the rumors that WWE is trying to contact former superstars, particularly the female ones, for something planned at WrestleMania 33. Former Diva’s Champion Kelly Kelly was at Raw last week, leading to even more speculation. Apparently another name that people are speculating on is Victoria.

She posted a video on her Snapchat, with the words “I’ll be back” and various clips of her in the WWE. This is quite a clear indicator that Victoria is intending to return, possibly for WrestleMania 33.

Former WWE Women's champion Victoria post this on her snapchat. I think this means a return!! @REALLiSAMARiE pic.twitter.com/W8k7mbZ9GP — Tiffany Oates (@tiffanyoates27) February 16, 2017

She made her debut as Victoria in 2002 and entered a program with Trish Stratus. She lost to Stratus at No Mercy but was able to defeat Stratus in a hardcore match at Survivor Series to become WWE Women’s Champion. She was able to hold onto the championship until she dropped it back to Stratus in a triple threat at WrestleMania XIX. She continued to be a mainstay of the division, constantly in title contention. She and Lita were the first women in WWE to compete in a steel cage match. The match, which took place in November 2003, saw Victoria emerge as the winner.

She also feuded with Molly Holly, but was unable to take the Women’s Championship from her. She was unable to win until February of 2004, when she defeated Holly, Lita, and Jazz to become WWE Women’s Champion for the second time. She defeated Molly Holly in a “Hair vs. Title” match at WrestleMania XX. She retained her title and shaved Holly’s head. Eventually Victoria would drop the title back to Trish Stratus in June, losing a fatal four-way that also saw the participation of Lita and Gail Kim.

She turned heel when she lost a swimsuit contest and attacked Jerry Lawler and the other contestants. She won against Christy Hemme at Vengeance and formed a stable with Torrie Wilson and Candice Michelle called “The Ladies in Pink.” They attacked Ashley Massaro and Trish Stratus but lost to them at Unforgiven. At WWE Raw: Homecoming they lost again in a handicap “Bra and Panties” match before losing in a gauntlet “Bra and Panties” match, with Victoria being the last eliminated.

Candice and Victoria would turn on teammate Torrie Wilson at the unveiling of her Playboy cover. The team would lose to Wilson in March and be quietly dissolved later that year.

In 2006, she broke Candice Michelle’s nose with a kick to the face during a battle royal to decide the No. 1 contender to the Women’s Championship. She was unsuccessful in her attempts, and in 2007 she was drafted to SmackDown. In December of that year, she claimed to have broken Michelle McCool’s nose on a tour of Europe.

While on SmackDown she was part of an on-screen relationship with Kenny Dykstra, and the two feuded against Torrie Wilson and Jimmy Wang Yang, as well as Michelle McCool and Chuck Palumbo. She teamed with Natalya and feuded with Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, Ashley, McCool, Cherry, and Kelly Kelly.

She lost to Brie Bella in Bella’s debut match, and continued to lose to her until it was revealed that Brie was switching with her twin Nikki under the ring. She would then feud with the Bella Twins before retiring in 2009 and thanking the fans and the staff for all they did for her. She returned for WrestleMania XXV where she participated in a 25-diva battle royal, but she was eliminated by the Bella Twins.

Victoria has one of the more storied histories in WWE, so it will be interesting to see what they have planned for WrestleMania 33.

