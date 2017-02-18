Ivanka Trump’s Clothing And Family Pics Channel Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is used to being a role model for women of all walks of life, but even for the Duchess of Cambridge, it’s impressive to be copied by the first daughter of the United States. Some fans see Ivanka Trump as the answer to Britain’s incredibly popular Middleton, but others don’t agree.

@DaniSButcher Ivank cannot hold a candle to Kate Middleton how dare you even think that? — Char (@sharon_a29) January 31, 2017

According to AOL, a recent Instagram photo seems to show Ivanka Trump channeling Kate Middleton as the first daughter takes up a very similar pose to the duchess in a pic with her son.

The Kate Middleton look-alike photo came about as Ivanka Trump delighted her Instagram followers with pics of herself and her children exploring their new home in Washington, D.C. One of the adorable photos looks shockingly similar to a photo of Kate Middleton and her son, Prince George.

Ivanka Trump is like America's own Kate Middleton — cole ???? (@NicoleCarrr) January 21, 2017

Ivanka and her son, Joseph, visited the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and when a butterfly landed on Trump’s finger, mother and son were completely enamored. The tender mother-and-son image shows the two engrossed in admiring the butterfly while Ivanka holds Joseph close.

Trump captioned the photo, “Exploring the wonders of the @smithsonian National Museum of Natural History,” and added a butterfly emoji at the end.

Exploring the wonders of the @smithsonian National Museum of Natural History ???? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

A few years ago, Kate Middleton and Prince George visited the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at Britain’s Natural History Museum. Prince George was only one-year-old at the time, but the expression on his face as he watched the butterfly was almost identical to the look on Joseph’s face.

Hello magazine wrote that when the photo of Middleton and Prince George was taken, George’s father, Prince William, was with his wife and son. The butterfly on that occasion landed on daddy’s hand instead of on mommy’s finger, and the little prince was transfixed as Kate held him on her knee in nearly the same way that Ivanka held Joseph three years later.

Both Trump and Middleton are hugely influential women, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ivanka looks to Kate for inspiration. Ivanka is accustomed to the limelight, to some degree, but now that her father has become President Trump, she’s under scrutiny like never before.

Middleton had to make the adjustment from life as the daughter of a wealthy commoner to becoming the wife of Prince William, who is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles.

Kate and Ivanka are almost the same age, with Kate turning 35-years-old shortly before the inauguration of President Trump, and Ivanka celebrating her 35th birthday in October of 2016.

Say what you want but Ivanka Trump is America's Kate Middleton ???????? — •bean• (@MaddyBean_) January 28, 2017

The difference is that Middleton has already had several years of learning the ropes of her high-profile public role as the Duchess of Cambridge and future Queen of England, while Trump is new to the job as first daughter of the United States.

It makes total sense that Ivanka Trump might consider Kate Middleton as a mentor and someone to emulate.

Fashion watchers noted right away that both women wore similar green two-piece suits during the same week in January. Ivanka’s outfit was a custom design by Oscar de la Renta that she wore to the inauguration concert.

Kate’s suit was an off-the-rack suit for an official royal visit to a school.

Both suits glowed in the same rich shade of green, and because Middleton and Trump wore the unusual color, it’s becoming a fashion trend on both sides of the Atlantic.

What do you think? Is Ivanka Trump deliberately taking inspiration from Kate Middleton? Or are the similarities between Trump and Middleton purely coincidental?

[Featured Image by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images]