‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Feb. 20-24: Wedding, Kidnapping And Scheming

General Hospital spoilers suggest that the week of February 20 to 24 is going to be all about the ladies in Port Charles. Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) is still bent on getting the revenge she deserves. This vicious scheme puts Sam (Kelly Monaco) and her baby in danger. Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) will try to make things right with Sonny by planning a romantic outing. On the other hand, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) might orchestrate her own fall since she seems oblivious to the schemes of the people surrounding her.

Kidnapped

Liv will stop at nothing and she doesn’t mind that she is placing her own niece in danger. Julian has been trying his best to protect the people he loves but his vengeful sister gets hold of Sam.

Sam ends up kidnapped and this puts her baby’s life on the line. Jason (Billy Miller) pulled a trick on Julian and when Julian figures out what they did, he will be furious with his son-in-law.

General Hospital spoilers revealed that by the end of next week, Sam needs to take matters into her own hands to ensure her baby’s safety. Jason and Curtis will come to realize an important piece of information and this could help Sam with her escape.

Carly Gets A Present

Nelle is trying to use her head to get what she wants. This time, she is going to use her recording of Sonny (Maurice Bernard) admitting they slept together. This will put Sonny in a bad light and Nelle will not be dissuaded by the mob boss’ threats. General Hospital spoilers hinted that nothing will stop her from her plans to destroy Carly even Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell).

Nelle has been preparing an awesome surprise in a flash drive -Sonny’s confession about the night they shared together. Nelle plans to send it anonymously but Michael sidetracks her and they end up spending more time in the Corinthos cabin than they originally planned. General Hospital spoilers suggest that a blizzard will put them in danger and become a way for them to become closer.

Spoilers for the upcoming week also suggest that Nelle will find herself falter but she cannot afford to do so. This will make it necessary for her to push Michael away. However, Michael knows that Nelle is fighting her attraction to him and he will not back down.

How will Anna respond to Valentin being by her side and can Nina ever fully trust Valentin? Here's your first look scene from today's #GH pic.twitter.com/lQPw7MIG9C — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 17, 2017

Speaking of Nelle, General Hospital spoilers dropped clues that the woman is aware of Felicia Scorpio’s (Kristina Wagner) snooping and her relationship with Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman). She is planning to use Felicia in her plans to ruin Carly’s life but the woman’s investigation leads her to uncover shocking facts about Nelle’s life. When Felicia shares this information to Bonnie, the nurse at the General Hospital will be shocked.

Carly is genuinely happy that Sonny is free to walk in and out of the house. She has no idea of Nelle’s big surprise for her. In fact, Carly is planning a romantic outing for her and her husband. The post-Valentine’s Day celebration between the couple might not happen after all as General Hospital spoilers indicate that the Corinthos couple’s out of town getaway might get postponed.

Another Port Charles Wedding

Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth) is done with his hot and cold romance with Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero). This time, he will muster enough courage to ask for Olivia’s hand and to become Leo’s new daddy officially. General Hospital spoilers are hinting that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) would give Ned some advice on the best way to pop the question.

Based on the current vibe, General Hospital might have another wedding to send off Jane Elliot who plays Ned’s mother Tracy in ABC’s soap. The star is going to retire after her contract’s expiration and her farewell scene could be her son’s wedding. Now that her sons have all settled down, she could be at peace. Meanwhile, another wedding would be a grand affair in Port Charles and based on the current General Hospital spoilers, February is going to be full of hot and sizzling romance.

[Featured Image by ABC]