‘Teen Mom 2’ Update: What Has Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Been Up To?

Updates regarding the mothers (Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer And Chelsea Houska) of MTV’s Teen Mom 2 tend to make headlines pretty frequently. Teen Mom 2 fans, however, do not get as many updates regarding ex-lovers and past baby daddies.

Are you curious as to what Jenelle’s ex Nathan Griffith has been up to lately? Keep reading to get the latest updates on Kaiser’s father.

my everything in one picture???? A post shared by Nathan Joseph Griffith (@nathanjgriffith) on Sep 20, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

As fans who watched the February 13 episode of Teen Mom 2 know – the episode made it appear as if Nathan was texting Jenelle so frequently because he wanted to be in a relationship with her again. According to Wet Paint, Jenelle was under the impression that Griffith didn’t like that she was carrying another man’s child and was afraid to come face-to-face with her.

Nathan is also reportedly upset with Jenelle and her new significant other – and current baby daddy – David. In a NSFW clip from a scene of the Teen Mom 2 episode containing adult language – which can be viewed directly on Twitter – fans scene Jenelle and David discussing the lack of relationship Nathan has when his son Kaiser.

A post shared by Nathan Joseph Griffith (@nathanjgriffith) on Jul 12, 2016 at 1:57pm PDT

Jenelle and David can be seen talking about how they do not understand why Nathan prefers to go out instead of spending time with his son. At one point in time David even calls Griffith a “b****,” which was quickly brought to Nathan’s attention on Twitter.

Per WetPaint, Jenelle’s ex quickly slammed David back claiming it was a “b**** move” for him to try to wedge himself between him and Evans – making it more difficult for them to co-parent Kaiser. In another recent post on Twitter, Nathan slams both David and Jenelle for not only leaving their two-week-old newborn daughter with a woman who has AIDS, cussing around their children, and talking badly about Griffith in front of Kaiser. Nathan went on to note the fact that David talking badly about Griffith in front of Kaiser was a direct violation of the custody agreement.

As the post slamming David and Jenelle contains NSFW adult language, it can’t be embedded into this article. You can, however, click here to read it directly on his Twitter profile.

Less than 24 hours ago, Nathan also shared a shirtless picture of himself on Twitter with the caption “#depressing.” On the actual picture, Griffith wrote about how it was depressing to know he was almost 30, but that he would “keep grinding.”

In the last month, Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith has shared a number of different posts about working out, lifting weights, and “bulking season.” On January 23, he shared a few pictures of himself and revealed that he weighed in at 220 pounds and had seven and a half weeks to gain another 10 pounds to reach his bulk goal.

210 lbs. 10 more pounds to reach my goal weight for bulking and I have 7 1/2 weeks to do it. I got this! pic.twitter.com/RM23FtmX58 — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) January 23, 2017

Two days later he shared a picture of food claiming it was “how to house food” and that it was currently “bulking season.”

Griffith even took a moment to get real about how 5 miles wasn’t a “casual” jog or run.

Don't let anyone convince you that 5 miles is a "casual" run/ jog. ???? — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) January 24, 2017

Nathan even decided to share a short video of himself lifting weights at the gym.

When you wake up and you decide to do 505 like chump change… you know you're killin' it. #gymflow pic.twitter.com/NHgLjamhv8 — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) January 26, 2017

Despite being slammed by Jenelle and David as a bad parent who doesn’t spend enough time with Kaiser, Nathan does share sweet photos of him and his son on social media as well.

Awww!!! I missed my little nugget. I think he feels the same! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/unKFchyZdK — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) January 13, 2017

Gosh how I have missed this kid!!! He looks so much like me! #twinning pic.twitter.com/wNWQPS3Ktl — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) January 13, 2017

Per Wet Paint, despite the fact that the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 made it seem like Nathan wanted to get back with Jenelle again – he made it clear he wasn’t interested.

The real question is – how do you feel about Nathan Griffith? Do you think he spends too much time partying and not enough time with his son? What do you think about Jenelle and her new significant other David cussing in front of the children? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Nathan Griffith/Twitter]