Mariah Carey Confirms Romance With Bryan Tanaka, Despite Cannon’s Disbelief

Mariah Carey has been in the headlines for a number of reasons recently, including the good and the bad. Carey was the star of her own successful docu-series that allowed fans and followers behind the scenes of her day-to-day life, while the diva was performing her world tour and Vegas residency. Mariah’s World documented a period of Mariah’s recent life that saw her enjoying a relationship with former beau James Packer, and then enduring being dumped by the billionaire, only to find a romance with her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka.

Unfortunately, Carey has experienced more negative press than just the coverage about her having been dumped, lately. The songstress is still recovering and swallowing her pride after a horrendous performance on New Year’s Eve during the New York City ball drop production. Mariah insists that she was set up to fail due to having been given a faulty ear piece.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka grab sushi before heading to Lakers game https://t.co/1CrjhhjABp pic.twitter.com/CT4cnEIoEZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 16, 2017

The singer once again addressed the event and how she perceives it all, while giving an interview to the Associated Press recently. CTV shares Carey’s words, that indicate she still feels “vilified” by the event and that she is misunderstood.

“I didn’t obsess over the New Year’s Eve thing. I mean, I was upset about the fact that people didn’t understand, but it’s like, I can only explain it like this to you. It’s like I’m the only one that has to make five million comebacks…. For me there are different rules, I don’t know why. I don’t know why it’s not OK that I was just like victimized and vilified by the situation.”

Although Carey took the mishap hard, she has seemed to keep her spirits up by spending time with Tanaka. However, even though the pair appeared to be a couple and that they were fully involved in a romance, based on the final moments of Mariah’s World, some individuals were skeptical about whether the relationship is a scripted one or not. Even Carey’s own ex-husband, Nick Cannon, who seems to always have the diva’s back, is not sold on the coupling.

Recently, Cannon appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show and was sure to communicate that he is not buying it. NY Daily News relayed Cannon’s candid words to Stern on the subject.

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that s— doesn’t happen. I don’t buy none of that s—. They like, wrote that story. That s— is like a soap opera.”

Although Nick Cannon is not fully on board with his ex’s latest supposed romance, he and the “Shake it Off” singer are on great terms and amicably co-parent their twins. Nick even shared that he and Mariah speak every day.

As for the relationship Mariah has with Tanaka, despite those who aren’t completely sold on the romance, Carey has pretty well confirmed that she and Bryan Tanaka are an item. On Valentine’s Day, Carey took to posting a picture on Instagram of her and the dancer in a hot tub, and she recently spoke about their bond in her interview with the AP. However, Mariah was sure to state that she and her beau are not the type to speak openly about their relationship.

“I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]