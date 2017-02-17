Banky W and Big Brother Naija
‘Big Brother Naija’ 2017: Fans Want Gifty Evicted After Comments About Banky W

Controversy abounds as the second season of the Nigerian version of the hit reality show Big Brother heads toward the end of week 4 of the series. Housemate Gifty is now the target of pubic ire, with many fans campaigning for her eviction after her comments about a famous guest in the house, Banky W.

On Wednesday, February 15, popular Nigerian singer, rapper, and actor Banky W paid a short-lived visit to the Big Brother Naija house. He was accompanied by Falz, a renowned singer, rapper, and songwriter.

All of the houseguests were happy to see the two entertainers and gave them a warm welcome when they arrived at the residence, according to Big Brother Naija. After hugging Banky W, Gifty seemed confused and turned to fellow housemate Tboss asking, “Who is he?” Apparently, she also seemed to be clueless as to who Falz was as well.

If that was not enough to anger viewers, Gifty then went into the Diary Room and spoke further about her thoughts regarding Banky W. According to the Daily Post Nigeria, Gifty said the following.

“Banky W is proud. He was acting like he was paid to come and impress… I saw proudness in Banky W. I didn’t feel his presence… He wasn’t real. He was acting like he was paid…”

Fans were quick to alert Banky W to Gifty’s comments and he reacted to the Big Brother Naija houseguest and her opinions of him on Twitter. Writing about Gifty, Banky W noted:

Banky W seemed to take Gifty’s comments in stride:

Big Brother Naija viewers and Banky W fans were less forgiving of Gifty’s comments, as some have posted negative tweets about the housemate and her thoughts regarding the entertainer. According to the Daily Post Nigeria, Nigerians have called Gifty “fake” and are “insisting she will be evicted from the show as she has already been nominated for eviction come Sunday.”

Here are some of the comments fans made on Twitter:

Gifty is just one of three Big Brother Naija houseguests currently up for eviction, as Marvis and Thin Tall Tony also face the public vote. Two fake housemates were introduced to the other players in week 3 and one of them, Ese, is the current Head of Household.

According to Africa Magic, these fake Big Brother Naija cast members were dropped into the game so the houseguests would not get “lackadaisical in their game plans… spruce up the game and light a fire under the other Housemates proverbial derriere.”

Ese is a former beauty queen who brought the drama by proclaiming she enjoys causing trouble and that no man can meet her requirements for a partner. Jon, the second fake houseguest, is a former reality television show star and is happy to “stir up some dust” in lieu of winning votes and monetary prizes.

According to Africa Magic, both Ese and Jon received mixed reviews from the actual cast mates who are unsure how to react to these newcomers.

It will be determined during Sunday night’s live show whether the fans get their wish and see Gifty walk out the door of the Big Brother Naija house following an eviction or whether the tide changes and one of the other two nominated houseguests leave the game.

