Trump’s ‘Mainstream Media Accountability Survey’ Gets Trolled By Fans Of Press

The website of President Donald J. Trump has sent out a “Mainstream Media Accountability Survey,” which is getting plenty of feedback because of the questions and how they are posed. As reported by the Boston Globe in the below tweet, the questions appear to be written in a biased manner.

Trump campaign sends survey on media bias that is, well, pretty biased https://t.co/EzWqRi0mpx via @BostonGlobe — Edwin Patterson (@patterson_edwin) February 17, 2017

For example, after asking questions about whether or not the mainstream media reports unfairly on the Trump “movement,” as well as surveying whether the person trusts MSNBC, CNN and Fox News to report fairly on Trump’s presidency, the questions in the survey get more interesting. The survey flat-out ask which mainstream media outlets perform worst at representing Republicans and Republican issues.

The survey also taps into which news sources — both online and offline — the person uses the most. A sampling of the kinds of questions found on the survey can be seen below.

“Do you believe that contrary to what the media says, raising taxes does not create jobs?” “Do you believe that people of faith have been unfairly characterized by the media?” “Do you believe that the media wrongly attributes gun violence to Second Amendment rights?” “Do you believe that the media has been far too quick to spread false stories about our movement?” “Do you believe that the media uses slurs rather than facts to attack conservative stances on issues like border control, religious liberties, and ObamaCare?” “Do you believe that the media purposely tries to divide Republicans against each other in order to help elect Democrats?” “Do you believe that the media creates false feuds within our Party in order to make us seem divided?”

As a result of such questions and the way they have been posed, folks are having a field day on social media, and are posting screenshots of an email sent to Trump subscribers, with Trump’s camp claiming that “mainstream media outlets have viciously attacked” the survey, with “thousands of Democrats” taking the survey to “try to sabotage the results.”

Trump is mad that Americans besides his supporters took that survey about the media pic.twitter.com/ZvgXvWThKL — mikayla dreyer ✨ (@mikayladreyer) February 17, 2017

As reported by Wired in the below tweet, Mr. Trump’s survey is being called more of a rant instead of a scientific way to measure results.

Trump Made a Media Survey That’s More Rant Than Science https://t.co/1qvsQPTU5N — tech&politics (@tech_politics) February 17, 2017

In reading all of the survey questions, such as ones that ask if “the mainstream media has been too eager to jump to conclusions about rumored stories,” the survey reminds one of the types of questions that a judge would object to and call “leading the witness.”

In the end, a search for “Trump survey” on social media shows that the survey is getting a big reaction, but perhaps not the one intended when the survey was sent out to Trump subscribers. The detailed questions in the survey wonder aloud if President Obama would be attacked by the mainstream media in the same way the survey claims Mr. Trump is being attacked by the media.

The survey questions if the person taking it agrees with Mr. Trump’s choice to use “lesser known reporters and bloggers” and give them a chance to ask the White House Press Secretary questions. Notably, the survey did not list Sean Spicer by name in that question.

Trump camp creates 'mainstream media accountability survey;' calls for donations https://t.co/OZPQTQNDyg #13WHAM — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) February 17, 2017

As seen in the above tweet from 13WHAM, the fact that the survey makes a pitch for donations is also a point of interest to those learning about the survey. Meanwhile, President Trump can be seen in the top photo above waving to supporters after landing at Palm Beach International Airport in Air Force One. Mr. Trump plans to spend time at Mar-a-Lago resort over the long holiday weekend. As reported by the Inquisitr, it will be the third vacation in a row for President Trump.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]