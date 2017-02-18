Voter Fraud? Up To 2.1 Million Hispanics Illegally Registered To Vote: Study

A new analysis of a 2013 survey of the U.S. Hispanic population reportedly appears to corroborate the conclusion of a 2014 study by Old Dominion University (ODU) researchers that millions of non-citizens might have voted in the 2008 general election. A research non-profit organization, Just Facts, has concluded after analyzing data from a 2013 National Hispanic Survey that up to 2.1 million non-citizen Hispanics might have registered to vote illegally in the 2016 general election.

According to the Washington Times, in 2013, McLaughlin and Associates conducted the National Hispanic Survey, designed to gauge the views of the U.S. Latino population on a wide range of political and social issues.

A recent analysis of a section of the Hispanic survey dealing with voter profiles by Just Facts concluded that millions of non-citizen Hispanics might have voted in the 2016 presidential election.

The 2013 Hispanic survey found, shockingly, that 13 percent of non-citizen Hispanics said they were registered to vote.

According to Just Facts director James Agresti, after the estimate of 13 percent of non-citizen Hispanics illegally registered to vote was applied to the 2013 U.S. Census data, it was estimated that the number of non-citizen Hispanics registered to vote ranges from 1 million to 2.1 million and that millions might have voted illegally in 2016.

The estimate was derived after adjusting for margin of error due to sample size.

According to the 2013 U.S. Census data, about 11.8 million non-citizen Hispanic adults lived in the U.S.

Specifically, the analysis found that out of a sample of 800 Hispanics, 448 or 56 percent said they were non-citizens and of the 56 percent of non-citizens, 13 percent said they were registered to vote.

Just Facts thus concluded that millions of non-citizen Hispanics were registered to vote despite the fact that it is unlawful under federal law and related statutes for non-citizens to register to vote in U.S. elections.

However, the poll did not ask if the non-citizens voted but it was assumed that the 448 non-citizen Hispanics in the sample included legal and illegal immigrants.

“Contrary to the claims of many media outlets and so-called fact-checkers, this nationally representative scientific poll confirms that a sizable number of non-citizens in the U.S. are registered to vote,” Agresti said, according to the Washington Times.

The latest analysis appears to corroborate the controversial study in 2014 by researchers at Old Dominion University (ODU) and George Mason University. Based on data obtained by YouGov for the biennial Cooperative Congressional Election Study (CCES), the ODU researchers concluded that in 2008, 2010 and 2012, about 14.5 percent to 15.6 percent of non-citizen adults were registered to vote.

The study also estimated that about 6.4 percent of non-citizens might have voted in the 2008 general election.

The conclusion by the ODU researchers that about 14.5-15.6 percent of non-citizens were registered to vote in 2008, 2010 and 2012 is close to the estimate by Just Facts, based on the National Hispanic Survey, that 13 percent of non-citizens were illegally registered to vote.

James Agresti argued that the latest analysis by Just Facts corroborates the ODU study.

But the authors of the CCES study at Harvard, Amherst and YouGov, had criticized the ODU study, saying that the number of people who responded out of a sample of 38,000 was too small to provide a basis for reliable conclusions about the number of non-citizens who were registered to vote.

Although Donald Trump won the election through the Election College, he lost the popular vote to the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Since the election, Trump has come under severe criticism after saying repeatedly he believes voter fraud contributed significantly to Clinton’s popular vote victory.

Trump raised the issue recently during a bipartisan gathering of Senators, saying that he and former Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte lost in New Hampshire due to widespread voter fraud. He claimed specifically that voters were being bused in from out of state.

“It has to do with the registration,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, according to the Washington Post. “And when you look at the registration and you see dead people that have voted, when you see people that are registered in two states, that have voted in two states, when you see other things, when you see illegals, people that are not citizens and they are on the registration rolls.”

Republicans are divided over the issue, with some agreeing with Trump that there was a significant level of voter fraud during the 2016 general election in November. But others are cautious, saying there is insufficient evidence to back the claim.

Trump has said that he will set up a task force under Vice President Mike Pence to investigate the allegations of voter fraud. According to Trump, the task force will focus on the registration rolls maintained by the states for evidence of voter registration fraud.

“Voter fraud is a serious problem in this country,” White House adviser Stephen Miller told host George Stephanopoulus on ABC’s The Week, according to the Washington Post. “You have millions of people who are registered in two states or who are dead who are registered to vote. And you have 14 percent of non-citizens, according to academic research, at a minimum, are registered to vote, which is an astonishing statistic.”

Conservatives are concerned about claims that the growing population of non-citizens is voting illegally because they believe that legal and illegal immigrants tend to vote Democratic.

