Gigi Hadid In Amsterdam As Zayn Malik Gets Ready For London Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid is still in full swing with her worldwide fashion week modeling appearances in January and February, and the excitement is still not over; especially where it concerns Zayn Malik.

On top of Gigi Hadid being fully immersed in the fashion world and also having an upcoming line of her own with Tommy Hilfiger, Zayn Malik has also entered into the fashion world by being tapped by famed fashion designer Donatella Versace.

In fact, Gigi Hadid spent a busy week modeling at New York Fashion Week and then flew the next day to model her own fashion line in Amsterdam on February 17 for her joint project with fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, according to Daily Mail.

Many of her fans were quick to note that Amsterdam was an interesting choice of place for Gigi Hadid to debut her very first fashion line, and they immediately made the connection that the Netherlands is where her supermodel mother, Yolanda Foster-Hadid, was born.

As Gigi Hadid comes full circle with her mother around their shared success in modeling careers by launching with Tommy Hilfiger in Amsterdam, Gigi Hadid may also be helping Zayn Malik do a fashion collaboration in 2017.

Held twice a year, the current London Fashion Week 2017 dates are February 17 to 21. Although Gigi Hadid spent the earlier part of Friday, February 17 in Amsterdam with her Tommy Hilfiger launch, she plans to zip across the English Channel for London Fashion Week to be with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Zayn Malik rumors over the past six months said that he might have his own fashion line collaboration with Donatella Versace in 2017, according to Vogue, and he will be there to watch Gigi Hadid modeling Versace’s Versus line at London Fashion Week on Saturday, February 18.

The modeling show with Gigi Hadid in Amsterdam might come as a surprise to some locals in the Netherlands since their fashion week events were over in January.

Interestingly, Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger also “unveiled” their joint fashion line to American fans in Los Angeles on February 8, according to Reuters.

Although it may seem that Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger had the same fashion show in both Los Angeles and Amsterdam, the clothing Gigi Hadid wore was completely different at both events.

For example, at the Los Angeles fashion show, Gigi Hadid wore cropped clothing that was suitable to Los Angeles weather.

For the Amsterdam show a week later, Gigi Hadid wore items from the TOMMYxGIGI line that included a royal blue puffer coat and a sweater. It was also noted that Gigi Hadid was wearing her engagement ring from Zayn Malik in her pictures she took with fans in Amsterdam.

Despite the honor of having a fashion line with Tommy Hilfiger, the new clothing merchandise is only one of Gigi Hadid’s recent accomplishments. For example, Gigi Hadid was also crowned as model of the year at the Fashion Awards held in London on December 6, 2016.

Zayn Malik has also been winning his fair share of awards, and he might be up for more music awards following his continued solo career success over the past two years.

Zayn Malik’s latest hit is for his duet with Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” for the Fifty Shades Darker movie released on February 10.

However, Zayn Malik’s move into the fashion world with Donatella Versace should not come as a surprise to his fans because he has also spent time over 2016 promoting a merchandise line on his website.

His new fashion venture with Donatella Versace is not the only clothing business Zayn Malik might be involved with in 2017. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Zayn Malik has several means of increasing his net worth in 2017, and one facet is a rumored deal with fashion shoe designer, Giuseppe Zanotti.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]