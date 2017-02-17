‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 8 Episode 15: Mole Tortures Kensi In ‘Payback’

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 is returning this Sunday with an explosive episode titled “Payback,” which is the concluding part of the three-parter mole hunt story arc. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 15 is expected to be tragic and dramatic, and the events of the episode will lead to major changes.

The previous episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 saw Kensi (Daniela Ruah) being held captive by Sullivan (Kurt Yaeger), aka CIA Agent Ferris. In the closing moments of Episode 14, he pulled out a chainsaw to amputate her leg.

The synopsis released for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 15 reveals that Sullivan will continue to torture Kensi, and the promo provides a glimpse of him putting a black hood over her head.

Emotions run high for the team as one agent is held in an unknown location and tortured by the mole, while another discovers he was betrayed by someone he least expected.

Episode 14, “Under Siege,” also revealed the identities of the moles. A group of CIA agents was taking revenge on the NCIS: LA team for meddling in their missions in the Middle East. Sullivan, on the other hand, abducted Kensi because he had a personal score to settle. In Afghanistan, she had shot him in the leg, mistakenly believing that he was a terrorist. He lost one of his legs because of that. Now, Sullivant wants to give it back to Kensi in kind.

It is not clear whether the NCIS: LA team will be able to stop Sullivan from cutting Kensi’s leg. The promo says that they will risk everything to save her, and a scene suggests that Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) might be the first one to find the house where Kensi is being held captive.

Deeks and Kensi’s relationship is expected to significantly change because of what happens in Episode 15 of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8. Olsen told TV Line that mole hunt would affect Deeks and Kensi’s relationship.

We’re just coming out of the woods now, but the mole [hunt], all that, plays a very large role in what’s next. How [showrunner] Scott [Gemmill] and our writers handled that [reveal], I did not see it coming.

And “Payback,” the final episode of the three-parter, is set to end on a major upheaval, which would result in some big changes in NCIS: Los Angeles, according to TV Guide.

Word is, a series of events is about to lead to a big, humdinger of a three-part crescendo that’ll end with major upheaval, and we’re unlikely to see any of it coming.

The report also quoted LL Cool J, who plays Agent Sam Hanna, as saying that the events of the episode would affect the cast, and there would change in the guard.

It does not look like Hetty (Linda Hunt), who went rogue in the previous episode to find out the identities of the moles, is stepping down. According to the synopsis released for Episode 17 of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8, she will be seen interrupting Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna’s (Bar Paly) romantic night to assign them a new mission.

‘Queen Pin’ – Sam assumes a former alias in a risky undercover operation to take down an elusive drug lord. Also, Hetty interrupts Callen and Anna’s romantic night to assign them a prisoner escort mission.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 15 will also see Miguel Ferrer making his final appearance as assistant director Owen Granger. Ferrer had shot for the episode before his death on January 19. It is not known whether his character will be written off, or he will die. And the series will pay tribute to the veteran actor in an episode to air on March 5.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 15 airs on Sunday, February 19 on CBS.

