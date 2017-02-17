Mark Hamill Dead: ‘Star Wars’ Actor Latest Victim Of Celebrity Death Hoax

With the death of Carrie Fisher still fresh in everyone’s minds, when the word got out that Mark Hamill, the actor who’s played Luke Skywalker for more than four decades, was dead, the Internet went abuzz with worry and speculation about his demise. But is Mark Hamill dead? The answer, thankfully, is no — Mark Hamill is still very much amongst the living. He just seems to be the latest victim of the so-called “celebrity death hoax.”

Sending my all to @MarilouHamill for no particular reason, other than you ARE my all & make each year better than the last. #LovinMamalou pic.twitter.com/mhSaZp7DwB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 11, 2017

It all started when a site called Sky Neiws posted a story about Mark Hamill being dead.

BREAKING: Mark Hamill has passed away age 65, most notable for his role in Star Wars as Luke Skywalkerhttps://t.co/pqqZTHnSoB pic.twitter.com/YijLMAqKn4 — Sky Neiws (@SkyNiews) February 16, 2017

The site, which advertises itself as a “parody” site on Twitter, went on to write a huge tribute to Mark Hamill while wishing his family well for his passing.

This posting immediately caused a flurry of fans to leave angry remarks beneath the posting.

Mark Hamill, however, who is not dead, immediately took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.

Who better than Mark Hamill to debunk the “Mark Hamill is dead” rumor?

According to Gossip Cop, however, the actor — who also has voiced the Joker in the animated version of Batman — seemed to take the death rumor in stride. However, the death hoax is far from funny.

“He amusingly tweeted in response, “Don’t rush me, already! #StillVeryMuchAmongstTheLivingThankYou.” The response has racked up 26,000 retweets and a whopping 50,000 “likes.” The baseless death rumor comes less than two months after the Star Wars family suffered a very real loss with the passing of Carrie Fisher. Everyone, including Hamill, is still in mourning. With that very true tragedy, fake ones like this are all the more disturbing.”

Harrison Ford Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill at the 1977 Star Wars premiere. pic.twitter.com/m2X4QfwWOF — History in Moments (@historyinmoment) February 12, 2017

Now that fans can take comfort in the fact that Mark Hamill is not dead, they can rejoice in the fact that he’s very active in the community, and that they’ll be seeing him for Episode 8 when it premieres in December. The Scottish Sun is reporting that Mark Hamill recently donated an autographed shirt with the saying “Go Force Yourself,” which will be auctioned off for charity purposes.

Hamill joins Ricky Gervais and other actors and comedians to help with Mark Allison’s “F*** Cancer” appeal.

“So far the campaign has raised around £80,000 for charities and has attracted a host of help from the football world and beyond. Mark Allison, of Airdrie, Lanarkshire, passed away last summer aged 49 but the fundraising effort in his name has continued. Now Hamill has put his signature on an Airdrie shirt with the late supporter’s face on it, saying “Go Force Yourself”. Bids currently stand at £600 (approximately $1100 American) on eBay.”

Mark Hamill, who has played the role of Luke Skywalker for more than 40 years, will revive his most infamous role again when Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi hits theaters in December. No word whether he will also appear at Star Wars Celebration in April.

