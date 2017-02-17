Lady Gaga Debuts Boyfriend At Grammys After-Party, The Rise Of ‘Gaga Feminism’

Lady Gaga famously ended her five-year relationship to fiance Taylor Kinney in July of 2016, and now her fans are thrilled to hear that the “Bad Romance” singer is happily involved with a new man. As Us Magazine reported, Christian Carino is not just Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend, but he is also her agent. Eagle-eyed fans first noticed something was up between the pop princess and her agent when the latter kissed Lady Gaga on the cheek immediately before her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Carino then brought Lady Gaga as his guest to friend Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show on February 8. Rumors of a relationship between the pair were soon confirmed when Lady Gaga reciprocated, bringing Christian Carino as her guest to a star-studded Grammys after-party.

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend, who works as a talent agent for CAA, attended The h.wood Group’s Peppermint Club mere hours after Lady Gaga took to the stage at the Grammy’s 2017 to perform a phenomenal duet with Metallica.

When announcing her breakup from Taylor Kinney in July of 2016, Lady Gaga assured her fans that she and Kinney were simply “taking a break,” that they “really love each other,” and were simply going through “ups and downs” “just like all couples.”

Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other. A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

But with Lady Gaga looking so happy in the first throws of her new romance, the chances of a reunion with former fiancé Taylor Kinney are looking slim.

In other news, Lady Gaga is among the new generation of female singers who explicitly produce songs that are purely based on sex and sensuality. Gone are the days when female singers used to get recognition for writing and singing sentimental love ballads and duets. New generation singers like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kesha, and Miley Cyrus do not hesitate to voice their opinions about sex through their songs and are bold enough to write songs that suggest that sex is equally important to both men and women.

Artpop, Lady Gaga’s third studio album, contain songs like “Sexxx Dreams,” “MANiCURE,” and “Aura” that reveal Lady Gaga leaves no holds barred while writing lyrics that talk about sex. Academics believe that Lady Gaga’s stage performances are linked to sexuality, and the on-stage dancers in her concert aim to reveal the sexual meaning of the lyrics through their dance moves.

Professor Jack Halberstam of the University of California at Berkeley has written a book called Gaga Feminism: Sex, Gender, and the End of Normal, that considers Lady Gaga as the perfect role model for a new form of feminism. Ideally, the term feminism is broadly applied to the concept of gender equality with respect to female rights. However, Lady Gaga’s idea of feminism mainly deals with female sexual empowerment and feminine integrity and suggests that a sexually empowered woman must not be treated as a sex object.

The “Poker Face” singer has also written songs that speak against sexual exploitation. Lady Gaga can identify with the trauma associated with sexual assault because she previously revealed that she was raped at the age of 19 by a music producer. Lady Gaga’s songs like “Swine” and “Til It Happens to You” clearly reveal that the singer still harbors the painful memories of her traumatizing past.

Lady Gaga has been an outspoken opponent of Donald Trump, and she particularly took offense at the lewd remarks that the new president has made about women.

Keeping up with the tempo of protests against Trump, Lady Gaga released Joanne, her fourth studio album, which is inspired by the story of the singer’s paternal aunt who was also sexually assaulted at 19-years-old. Lady Gaga’s aunt died due to lupus and hence the “You and I” singer feels a strong connection with her late aunt. According to Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga revealed her belief that a woman needs to have a fighting spirit to deal with the threats and dangers posed by changing attitudes towards women.

“Being a lady today means being a fighter. It means being a survivor. It means letting yourself be vulnerable and acknowledging your shame or that you’re sad or you’re angry. It takes great strength to do that.”

Being a vehement supporter of Hillary Clinton’s election campaign, Lady Gaga also derived inspiration from Michelle Obama’s speech that rebuked Donald Trump. Moreover, the Huffington Post reported that Lady Gaga wants to be a fighter for standing by her beliefs rather than for merely seeking publicity.

Until now, all the songs featured on Lady Gaga’s previous albums were based on her own experiences and ideas. However, Joanne aims to appeal to women to be strong, tough, and courageous while facing the challenges that life throws at them. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lady Gaga spoke about the motivation behind producing Joanne.

“The truth is, the album is about being tough. The album is about having endurance and heart no matter how hard things get, and about being unafraid to really look into your heart and how you feel.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]