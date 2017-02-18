‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Role Of Mystery Woman, Confirmed [Theories]

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7.

A Game of Thrones Season 7 casting mystery has been solved thanks to Watchers on the Wall. Last October, the site reported that actress Megan Parkinson had been cast in an unspecified role for Game of Thrones Season 7. Parkinson had been spotted in leaked set photos from The Daily Mail, and her interaction with certain cast members had sent speculation swirling as to who she would be playing.

Initial speculation from various sites, including Watchers on the Wall, had suggested that Parkinson would be playing a “Northern girl” in Game of Thrones Season 7, a role Watchers on the Wall had originally reported on last summer. In a compelling side note, Winter is Coming has speculated the role of the “Northern girl,” and the newly confirmed role might be one in the same.

So who is Season 7’s mystery woman? Watchers on the Wall has confirmed the role Parkinson will be playing, and it might be more important than originally thought. According to Watchers, Parkinson will play Alys Karstark.

If that surname sounds familiar, it is for good reason. House Karstark has had a rather consistent presence throughout Game of Thrones. As Winter is Coming reminded their readers, Alys‘ brother Harald Karstark, sided with the Boltons over the Starks in Season 6. It is not known for certain, what fate will await Harald in Season 7 for his decision. Given the bolstered presence of his sister in Season 7, it may or may not, be a bad sign for him.

Who is Alys Karstark?

Winter is Coming offers key insight into Alys, a character who appears in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice novels. The ones Game of Thrones is based on. As of Season 6, she had yet to make an appearance on-screen. According to Winter is Coming, Alys comes to Jon Snow for help early on in the novels. Given that her story has been left out of Game of Thrones so far, what, if any, long-term impact Alys’ introduction will have is unknown.

Alys’ story with Jon Snow is just one of the side stories that have been omitted from Game of Thrones. In the novels, Jeyne Poole also heads to Castle Black, seeking Jon Snow’s aid. In the novels, Jeyne is forced to impersonate Arya Stark and marry Ramsay Bolton before she eventually escapes.

The last book in the Song of Fire and Ice series ends with Jeyne traveling towards The Wall, seeking Jon’s asylum. Believing she is Arya, Jon is headed to meet her, when he is slain by the disgruntled mutineers of the Night’s Watch. On Game of Thrones, Jeyne’s story was re-purposed for Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

Given the set-up of the novels, it appeared Jeyne’s connection to Jon might develop into something more substantial. Some could even argue, romantic. Since production on Game of Thrones Season 7 has been underway, there has been no indication her role will be introduced, leading one to suspect it might not come to, or mean anything for A Song of Fire and Ice, or Jon Snow, after all.

This makes Game of Thrones choosing to include Alys, especially curious. Does she serve an eventual purpose in the novels that is so great, the TV show could not ignore it?

What could be the point of introducing Alys Karstark?

Is Alys hoping to reinstate her family’s previous loyalty to House Stark in Season 7? Could she be a prospective bride for Jon Snow? As of Season 6, Jon is the King in the North, and many fans have speculated he will be looking for a wife, next season. A marriage alliance with Alys could reinforce allegiances in the North, solidifying the splintered Houses, once, and for all.

It is an interesting theory. Given the previously revealed spoilers that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow will meet in Season 7, heavy speculation, and popular theories, have put the long-lost Targaryens on a collision course for romance. If that turns out to be true, Jon Snow marrying Alys could be off the board.

Have fans already seen Alys?

Game of Thrones fans might, emphasis on might have already gotten a sneak peek of Alys in Season 7. In the first official glimpse HBO released of Game of Thrones Season 7, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is briefly shown turning towards an unidentified redhead and giving them a solemn look. As the Inquisitr previously pointed out, it is possible that redhead was the previously unidentified Season 7 role played by Parkinson.

Now that it is known Parkinson will be playing Alys Karstark, it adds weight to the possibility. In the split-second scene, it is obvious Jon is having a serious conversation, and if Alys is the one he is talking to, his somber expression makes sense.

Is Alys pleading her brother’s case? Is she asking Jon to spare his life? Or does the HBO teaser simply contain an excerpt of Sansa talking to her brother, as a torn Jon looks on? Fans will find out, when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres, this summer on HBO.

[Featured Image by HBO]