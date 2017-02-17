Boyz II Men Are Back, Touring With Paula Abdul And Performing At Miss Universe

Boyz II Men will join Paula Abdul on her first tour in 25 years, according to the Los Angeles Times. Abdul is finally ready to step back into the spotlight and embark on her first tour in a quarter of a century.

Abdul revealed the exciting news in an interview on NBC’s Today. Not only is it exciting because it’ll be her first tour in 25 years, but it’s also because she’ll be performing with Boyz II Men and New Kids on the Block (aka NKOTB).

Abdul’s joint tour with Boyz II Men and NKOTB will take place later this year, and the artists are set to perform in more than 40 cities across North America. On June 2, they are scheduled to make a stop at the Hollywood Bowl.

Announcing Abdul’s 2017 North America tour, Abdul and NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg said that the upcoming tour won’t be “just a show,” it’ll be “an experience.”

“Our fans know we love to bring them a party, and this tour is no exception.”

NKOTB reunited in 2008, and ever since then, the group has treated fans to various exciting gigs. In fact, NKOTB already toured with Boyz II Men in 2013. After their split in 2003, Boyz II Men announced their reunion a few years later.

In fact, Boyz II Men have been enjoying the rise in popularity lately, even landing a residency deal with the Mirage in Las Vegas. The band also gave a memorable performance singing “Beauty School Dropout” on FOX’s Grease: Live in January of 2016.

Tickets for Abdul’s joint tour with NKOTB and Boyz II Men went on sale on November 19, 2016.

Boyz II Men have been keeping themselves busy until their tour kicks off, according to NBC Washington. The R&B group had the honor of being the first music artists to perform at the newly opened MGM National Harbor.

Boyz II Men, which is currently comprised of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, gave their historic performance at the resort and casino complex on December 15, 2016, just one week after the theater at MGM National Harbor was opened.

Besides Boyz II Men, the line-up of big artists who performed at the venue included Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars, and Duran Duran.

In addition, ABS-CBN News reported that Boyz II Men performed on the red carpet at last month’s 65th Miss Universe pageant in the Philippines, and expressed their love for their Filipino fans.

“Thank you all so much for being a part of our lives for so many years. We’ll probably put on a show sometime next year so please look out for that. Thank you very much.”

LOOK: Boyz II Men present at the red carpet event tonight | via Val Cuenca (Courtesy of Solar, LCS, MUO) pic.twitter.com/Gqi6gzbOrd — ABS-CBN Lifestyle (@ABSCBNNewsLife) January 29, 2017

Former Boyz II Men member, Michael McCary, recently opened up about his struggles with multiple sclerosis, according to the Huffington Post. McCary, who was part of the band before the members called it quits in 2003, opened up about what actually caused the infamous split.

Shortly after Boyz II Men announced their split, the media worked out that there was an unnamed health condition of one of the members that caused the band’s split. And now McCary reveals that it was his multiple sclerosis that led to the band’s infamous breakup.

In his recent interview on Iyanla: Fix My Life, McCary revealed that he felt betrayed by his former ex-bandmates in Boyz II Men. McCary has kept his health condition a secret for all these years, but now he finally reveals that he has multiple sclerosis.

“It sent me into a depression.”

McCary added that he was back in Boyz II Men when he noticed the first symptoms of his health condition.

“It was like little back spasms at first, and then they would get stronger and stronger. Each time it would get more harsh.”

McCary also added that his multiple sclerosis went full-scale when he was about 22-years-old. The ex-Boyz II Men band member revealed that doctors were telling him all kinds of upsetting information regarding his prognosis, saying that he could even eventually be paralyzed.

[Featured Image by Kent Phillips/Getty Images]