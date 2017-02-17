JoJo Fletcher, Kaitlyn Bristowe And Andi Dorfman On Nick Viall’s Rachel Lindsay

Three women who may be watching Rachel Lindsay when her season of The Bachelorette airs is JoJo Fletcher, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman. After it was announced earlier in the week that Rachel, whom viewers are actually still watching compete for Nick Viall on the current The Bachelor season, will be the next woman to hand out the red roses on the franchise, JoJo, Kaitlyn and Andi publicly expressed their support and excitement for Rachel.

On Monday, JoJo, still engaged to her final pick Jordan Rodgers, tweeted that she couldn’t be more excited to watch Rachel find her unicorn. As some viewers may remember, JoJo, during Ben Higgin’s season of The Bachelor, emerged from the limo on night one with a giant unicorn mask over her head.

As I was saying… @TheRachLindsay I couldn't be more excited to watch you go find your 'Unicorn'!! ????????Perfect choice @BacheloretteABC ???? — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) February 14, 2017

On Tuesday, Andi tweeted her congratulations to Rachel. Andi, in reference to how both she and Rachel are lawyers from the South, joked that she doesn’t object to the choice.

I DON'T object! Congrats to the latest leading lady! So excited to add a smart, southern belle to #TheBachelorette family! ????????#TeamRachel — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) February 14, 2017

On Thursday, Kaitlyn posted a tweet that referenced how she, during the airing of her season, accidentally revealed that her final pick was Shawn Booth and that they were still together by posting a Snapchat video that showed him in it.

I happen to recall a time I spoiled a secret BY COMPLETE ACCIDENT and I still think I'm in trouble from ABC and the bachelor. But… — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 17, 2017

Kaitlyn said that while she thinks that the network and the show’s producers are still mad at her for that major spoiler alert, she’s going to go ahead and express her excitement over Rachel being the next Bachelorette. Kaitlyn added that she hopes that Rachel finds what she’s looking for and that she and Shawn are rooting for her.

Even if it's a spoiler alert. I'm excited for @TheRachLindsay to be part of the family. I hope you find what I found. We are rooting for you — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 17, 2017

Kaitlyn didn’t actually have to worry about giving away another spoiler since the show’s producers did that when they, hours after the media already outed Rachel Lindsay as the next Bachelorette, made the announcement official during Jimmel Kimmel Live! on Monday night. The announcement effectively revealed that Rachel, despite still being in contention for Nick Viall on The Bachelor, won’t be the woman who wins Nick’s heart.

JoJo Fletcher had also fretted that she spoiled the show.

Ugh for a second you tweeters made me think I spoiled something!!?…. — JoJo Fletcher (@JoelleFletcher) February 14, 2017

At least it will be much less awkward for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman to watch Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette than it is for them to currently watch Nick try to find love. After all, Nick was the runner-up on both of their seasons and had sex with both of them during the filming of their seasons. After it was announced that Nick was going to be the next Bachelor, after his pubic image turned more positive after his appearance on the summer spin-off Bachelor in Paradise, both Kaitlyn and Andi appeared on Jimmel Kimmel Live! alongside Nick. All three made it clear that they had moved on from the past. Kaitlyn in particular made it clear that she was still happily engaged to Shawn.

Another person who may be watching Rachel is Nick himself. He also shared his excitement over Rachel being the next Bachelorette. Nick gave his opinion that Rachel has it all, including beauty and class.

My heart is full of joy for you Rachel. Congrats!! You will be one hell of a Bachelorette!! Beauty & class.. you have it all!! TheBachelor — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 14, 2017

Nick also pointed out that Rachel, the first African American to star on the franchise, will show the world the beauty of embracing diversity.

No one better to show Bachelor Nation, & the world, the beauty of embracing diversity! So excited for you Rachel! #thebachelor #diversity — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 14, 2017

The show’s creator and executive producer, Mike Fleiss, has shared that a lot of great guys have already applied for Rachel.

A lot of great guys have applied to be on our upcoming season of #thebachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 16, 2017

Not everyone is happy with Rachel Lindsay being the next Bachelorette however. As the Inquisitr reported, after the announcement was made, many people voiced their unhappiness with the choice and said that Raven Gates, another woman still in contention for Nick Viall’s heart on the current Bachelor season, should have been chosen instead.

[Featured Image by Bravo]