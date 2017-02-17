Bethenny Frankel’s Case Against Her Stalking Ex Reveals Disturbing Details

Bethenny Frankel’s ongoing feud with her former husband Jason Hoppy keeps getting nastier by the day. In the latest development, disturbing details about Hoppy’s stalking ways have come to light, including how he refuses to leave Frankel alone even after she was granted an order of protection.

OK Magazine reported that things took a dramatic turn after an incident between Hoppy and Frankel outside of their daughter’s school. Hoppy reportedly confronted the Real Housewives of New York star and threatened to “destroy her.”

In addition to the incident, Hoppy allegedly sent a multitude of hate mail and text messages to Frankel’s phone. He even called her and left angry voice messages. In response, the RHONY star took legal action. Frankel and her current boyfriend, Dennis Shields, sent a cease and desist order to Hoppy, which only made him angrier.

When Hoppy showed up at her daughter’s school and refused to stop sending the hate mail, Frankel called the police. Hoppy denies all the allegations, despite being taken into custody by the NYPD and being slapped with a restraining order. Even still, an inside source says that none of this has stopped Hoppy from pursuing Frankel.

“This situation is only getting worse,” the source revealed. “Jason has clearly lost all sense of reason.”

Frankel experienced a drawn-out divorce battle with Hoppy that lasted years. According to Us Magazine, the estranged couple finally settled their divorce last summer. For Frankel, it was a moment of pure relief.

“I’d think, How could this go on for so long? Four years on a two-year marriage!” she explained after the divorce was finalized.

Sadly, the end of the divorce didn’t stop Hoppy from harassing his ex-wife. In fact, Bethenny Frankel’s cease and desist documents reveal that he sent her over 160 emails in the course of two months, all of which Frankel printed and kept as evidence.

Those documents will likely come in handy when Frankel and Hoppy appear in court on March 13. The two are scheduled to appear in front of a judge for an update on Frankel’s new restraining order, which isn’t supposed to expire until July.

That being said, a source close to Hoppy claims that Frankel is blowing everything out of proportion. “This is simply a contentious divorce,” the insider claims. “All these allegations are being overblown.”

While Frankel deals with the drama, People is reporting that Frankel isn’t ready to settle down with Shields just yet. Instead of spending Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend, Frankel admitted that she going solo on the romantic holiday and keeping her options open. Does this mean her romance with Shields is on hold?

“He’s still in my life,” Frankel revealed. “I saw him last week for his birthday, but I’m not ready to settle down right now. The truth is, the world made it into something more than either of us have.”

Frankel went on to add that she still cares about Shields, but the fact that he’s technically still married is a major obstacle in their relationship. While Frankel isn’t ready to give up on Shields just yet, she’s also not ready to make things official.

“I’ve known him for 27 years and I care about him, but I’m keeping my options open,” Frankel concluded. “I don’t know what the future holds. It’s not a heartbreak story, it’s a heart healing story.”

Meanwhile, Bravo TV reports that Frankel just listed her luxurious apartment in Soho. The apartment is priced at a little over $5 million. Frankel is selling the place because she wants to move into something bigger for her and her daughter, Bryn.

