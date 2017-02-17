Adam Levine Reveals If He’s Leaving ‘The Voice,’ Lines Up His Own Replacement

Adam Levine is opening up about quitting The Voice and revealing which musicians he would like to see replace him.

Adam spoke out about rampant rumors he’s ready to quit the NBC show in a new interview with Ryan Seacrest, revealing once and for all if Season 12 of the singing show, which is set to debut next month, will be his last.

Adam called in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest this week to address the rumors claiming he may be quitting The Voice after six years, where Levine seemingly told the former American Idol host that he has no plans to leave the show just yet after appearing on what will be all 12 seasons of the talent search.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to say,” Adam told Ryan when asked if the release of new music with his band Maroon 5 and the birth of his daughter, Dusty Rose, could signal the end of his time on The Voice.

“At the end of the day, I’m pretty sure that’s all nonsense,” Levine then continued amid the quitting claims, seemingly putting an end to swirling rumors Season 12 could be his last.

This marks the second time this week Levine has discussed the possibility of him quitting The Voice after rumors he was ready to leave hit the headlines over the past few months, as Adam also got candid about quitting the NBC show after six years as a coach in a new interview with Yahoo!.

Levine got seriously candid about quitting The Voice with the site, admitting that he won’t be following the lead of coaches like Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani who have taken seasons off before then returning by stating that once he decides it’s time to leave the show, he will be out for good.

“I will never take a season off. If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter,” Adam said, “in perpetuity, for the rest of my life.”

Joking that he and fellow coach Blake Shelton, who has also appeared on every single season of the singing show since it first began on NBC in 2011, were becoming “rusty old men” on the series, Adam Levine then went on to reveal to the site who he thinks should replace him when he does eventually decide to throw in the towel and quit The Voice.

“But inevitably, when that day [when I quit] comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people,” Levine said when asked who he envisions sitting in his red revolving chair when he quits.

“Maybe, like, I’d let Bruno Mars in the door,” Adam revealed, calling Mars “great.”

“And we’ll see how many kids Justin Timberlake has, if he can handle another job,” Levine then continued of his second pick for his potential The Voice replacement. “Maybe Justin can do it,” Adam lamented, “and yeah, that’s pretty much it.”

Reports first surfaced claiming that Season 12 of The Voice could be Adam’s last after Radar Online reported in late 2016 that both Levine and Shelton were supposedly “highly considering” quitting the show and felt they’d “run their course” as judges after appearing on all 12 seasons.

The site also went on to claim in November that Adam’s supposed widely reported feud with Miley Cyrus was another reason he was allegedly ready to quit The Voice, claiming that once Levine heard Cyrus would be back for Season 13 he was considering waving bye bye to the talent search.

“Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back,” an insider close to The Voice alleged of Levine’s alleged plans to quit at the time. “[Levine] is that over it.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]