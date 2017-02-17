Donald Trump Is Not Considering National Guard Troops To Round Up Immigrants

There were reports that Donald Trump’s administration is seriously considering mobilizing National Guard troops to round up all the illegal immigrants currently living in the United States of America. However, Trump’s spokesman, Sean Spicer has denied all such news.

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines an upcoming Donald Trump’s administration proposal that considered to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up all the immigrants from as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to the released 11-page memo, written by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, all the Governors in the 11 states would have a choice whether they want their own guard troops to participate in the coming national activity.

According to The Telegraph, while all the National Guard personnel have been used to assist with the earlier immigration-related mission being operated by the government on U.S.- Mexico border, they have never been used as far this north.

The draft memo is dated January 25, and further stated that all the participating troops would be authorized “to perform the functions of an immigration officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension and detention of aliens in the United States.”

According to Charlotte Observer, the draft has already been circulated among the Department of Homeland Security staff over the last two weeks. Apart from this, several staffers in several different offices have also reported that plenty of discussions are already underway.

However, the news of Donald Trump’s administration conducting the aforementioned mission to use the National Troops has been denied by the president’s spokesman.

This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false https://t.co/MFIJci7XaU — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 17, 2017

The White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has told the media that the reports from the Associated Press are not true and the government is not going to use their resources of National Guards to round up all the immigrants from America.

“That is 100 percent not true. It is false. It is irresponsible to be saying this. There is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants,” Spicer said. “I don’t know what could potentially be out there, but I know that there is no effort to do what is potentially suggested. It is not a White House document.”

Donald Trump’s supporters are aware of this fact that during his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has openly talked about building a wall between the United States and Mexico. During his 2015 interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe, he stated that in future, there would be a deportation force that will deport as many as 11 million unauthorized immigrants currently living in the United States of America.

“You’re going to have a deportation force, and you’re going to do it humanely.”

On the contrary to this, House Speaker Paul Ryan has already made it clear in January that immigrants should not be worried about the “deportation force.”

Paul Ryan to woman protected under DACA: Don't worry about a deportation force knocking on your door #RyanTownHall https://t.co/ufmQPAIEvP — CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2017

“If you’re worried some deportation force is coming and knocking on your door this year, don’t worry about that,” Ryan said during his interview with the CNN.

In the same month, the 45th President of the United States of America signed an executive order titled, “Border Security and immigration Enforcement Improvements.”

“Aliens who illegally enter the United States without inspection or admission present a significant threat to national security and public safety. Such aliens have not been identified or inspected by Federal immigration officers to determine their admissibility to the United States. The recent surge of illegal immigration at the southern border with Mexico has placed a significant strain on Federal resources and overwhelmed agencies charged with border security and immigration enforcement, as well as the local communities into which many of the aliens are placed.”

