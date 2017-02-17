Charlie Hunnam: 10 Things You May Not Know About The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Star

Charlie Hunnam’s future in Hollywood has never seemed brighter. Following the final season of Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam has gone on to star in a number of high-profile films, including the upcoming Lost City of Z with Robert Pattinson and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Whether you’ve followed Hunnam’s career closely or are just getting introduced, here are ten things you may not know about the King Arthur star.

Hunnam started fighting at a young age

According to Pop Sugar, Hunnam experienced a rough childhood after his parents divorced. He spent a part of his childhood in Newcastle, England and the rest in a small country village, where he learned how to fight. He fought a lot in school to prove his worth, which didn’t result in a pleasant experience.

He was discovered in a shoe shop

Despite a challenging childhood, Useless Daily reports that Hunnam got his big break while shoe shopping on Christmas Eve. The future actor was drunkenly joking around when he ran into a production manager at a shoe shop. The manager, who ran a children’s show in Newcastle, asked if he wanted to get into acting and cast him for three episodes.

King Arthur inspired him to act

Watching the movie Excalibur actually inspired Hunnam to get into acting. In fact, it even inspired him to move to Los Angeles when he turned 18 and factored into his excitement to star in Guy Ritchie’s remake.

He’s been married once

Hunnam started dating Katherine Towne after meeting her at an audition for Dawson’s Creek in the late ’90s. After a short three-year marriage, the couple decided to divorce in 2002. Hunnam went on to date his current girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, in 2007. While they haven’t tied the knot yet, Hunnam purchased a ring for her that reads, “I love you endlessly.”

???? New Video of Charlie Hunnam & Morgana McNelis on Melrose Ave. (12.10.16) pic.twitter.com/wXByc8dpYB — Charlie Hunnam (@CharlieHunnamFC) January 6, 2017

He’s good friends with Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter

After working alongside Sutter for seven seasons on Sons of Anarchy, Men’s Health reports that Charlie Hunnam developed a strong bond with the showrunner. “He’s kind of my Hollywood dad. And I’m kind of like the son he never had,” Hunnam shared. “That’s the depth of our relationship. I feel like it’s reached that significance. We just truly love and respect each other.”

He loves motorcycles

True to his Sons of Anarchy character, Jax Teller, Hunnam owns and rides a Harley. In fact, the actor enjoys riding a bike a lot more than driving a car because he feels “more engaged in the world” when on his Harley.

He’s turned down some unique roles

Apart from his days on Sons of Anarchy, Hunnam has been offered a slew of interesting parts over the years. This includes the role Russell Brand played in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He also turned down the lead role in Thor, which eventually went to Chris Hemsworth.

He almost played Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey

Speaking of turning down roles, Hunnam almost played Christian Grey in the hit erotic drama Fifty Shades of Grey. In September 2013, Universal Pictures announced that Hunnam was cast for the adaptation. He backed out a month later due to scheduling conflicts with Sons of Anarchy.

He doesn’t like fame

Hunnam’s star power is certainly on the rise, but he doesn’t actually enjoy all the attention. Instead, Hunnam would much prefer living a private life so that he can focus on his craft without the added distractions.

He wants to become a writer

While he’s had a lot of success as an actor, Hunnam is trying to break into the writing business. He recently wrote a script on Vlad the Impaler, which is currently in development with Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B.

Catch Charlie Hunnam in Lost City of Z and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

