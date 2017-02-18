‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood And Matt Baier Drop Vegas Wedding News On Instagram

Although Amber Portwood, 25, and Matt Baier, 45, have tried to handle things pretty discretely when it comes to their relationship — they still remain one of MTV’s most controversial Teen Mom couples. The reality television stars have been dating for several years and have been under the watchful eye of Teen Mom fans. Rumors that Portwood and Baier got married yesterday spread like wildfire after Matt announced that he and Amber were jetting off to Las Vegas for a wedding.

Off to Vegas in the morning. ????‍⚖️????????Everyone have a nice weekend A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Matt dropped a major bombshell on Instagram when he posted a picture of a sign that read, “Going to the chapel and we’re gonna get married!” Matt added the caption, “Off to Vegas in the morning. Everyone have a nice weekend.” The cryptic message left many to wonder if Amber and Matt made their long-term romance official by tying the knot in Vegas.

Me and babe???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on May 22, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

Of course, the Instagram post could mean they are simply attending a wedding of a close friend. A wedding for Amber and Matt could be the last thing on the couple’s minds, even though the MTV stars got engaged in November of 2014. According to OK! Magazine, the Teen Mom OG stars were planning a wedding for last October — the same month Teen Mom OG co-star Maci Bookout and Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska got married.

Amber called off the wedding when she learned Matt wasn’t being totally honest about his past — including the number of children he had fathered, according to Us Weekly. Amber wasn’t too pleased when she found out her future husband contacted Farrah Abraham via Twitter before connecting with her.

Portwood told Cosmo last fall that she is not upset about Matt’s previous interactions with fellow Teen Mom castmates because the events happened before she began communicating with him.

“Honestly, it was a really hard time in our relationship and cause I didn’t approve of anything that he did in his past, but then again I didn’t want to base my decision, you know, him 5 to 10 years ago, so we went through a rough patch… We kind of been working through it and we are actually doing a lot better. I think our trust is starting to build again and you know it was really hard.”

According to TMZ, Kisby Enterprises filed court documents to have Amber and Matt evicted from their home. The company alleged that Amber and Matt owed $2,640 in back payments and had caused serious damages to the residence since moving in.

“[Matt Baier] and I believe that he thinks this house is in total shambles right now, which is not true… This house is absolutely immaculate. We had to fix the electric in the home and we had to fix the plumbing in the home because the plumbing was leaking into our kitchen.”

Portwood said the only alleged damages that were made to the home were done when the couple needed to fix the plumbing. Amber said there was a hole in the wall that needed to be made in order for electric to be fixed.

The 26-year-old mother then accused the owner of the home of shady business practices. Amber and Matt claim that they paid $32,200 as a down payment on the home. They also say they have the documents to back the claim up.

“I feel that the down payment that we put on the house he may be trying to take, and he may be trying to resell this home.”

Portwood then explained that she and Matt published the scathing video to put rumors to rest about them being awful tenants.

“It’s getting to the point where I’m really getting sick and tired of all of the rumors. I’m really getting sick and tired of people trying to take advantage of us. And we’re not going to sit back anymore, I’m not going to sit back anymore honestly because I really have.”

Kisby Enterprises stated that there was an “unfortunate misunderstanding” with Amber and Matt and said the company is going to withdraw the eviction filing.

Just weeks ago, Portwood was accused of scamming customers who purchased items from her online boutique, Be Forever Haute. A customer disclosed to Radar Online the level of unprofessionalism they experienced with staff associated with Portwood’s online clothing store.

The Teen Mom OG star was also accused of purchasing a dress from the website Wish and reselling it through her own business for $82.99. Amber responded by saying she would take legal action if the allegations made against her did not cease.

“This isn’t true and is also illegal. If you keeping making these comments I’m taking legal action.”

Forever Haute did not reply to a request for comment from Radar Online.

Amber asserted to Cosmo that throughout the drama, she and Matt has a great life together and there is no doubt in anyones mind that he loves her.

Do you think Amber and Matt got married in Las Vegas this weekend? Sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]