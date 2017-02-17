‘The Last Jedi’ Bombshell: A Tweet In Italian May Have Given Away The Plot

With fans seemingly unable to wait until December to know the plot of the eighth installment of Star Wars, this latest The Last Jedi bombshell has many fans wondering if, indeed, the entire plot has been revealed!

Gli Ultimi Jedi, dicembre 2017 al cinema. pic.twitter.com/t0AuvTrmSK — Star Wars Italia (@StarWarsIT) February 17, 2017

According to Mashable, the tweet above is the tweet in question that drops The Last Jedi bombshell. It was written on the Star Wars Italia Twitter, and the words — when translated — read “the last of the Jedi, in the movies this December.”

But what’s most interesting, at least to native Italian speakers, is that this Tweet confirmed that the word “Jedi” is, indeed, plural. This has many fans speculating that both Rey and Luke Skywalker will be the focus of the film — and this is something that, up until now, has only been speculated on.

Furthermore, according to Mashable, the Star Wars Italia Twitter wasn’t the only foreign language Twitter that confirmed that The Last Jedi referred to more than one Jedi. The Star Wars France Twitter, which is a verified account, also noted that “Jedi” is plural.

Meanwhile, according to Entertainment Weekly, another The Last Jedi bombshell has been dropped — and, namely, in the form of the trailer!

The Internet has been dying to get their hands on the first trailer for the upcoming film, and fans have speculated that we’d be seeing it anytime from Super Bowl Sunday to the premiere of 50 Shades Darker.

Now, however, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that, not only will fans get their first glimpse at The Last Jedi trailer very soon, it will be during The Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida!

Best of all, fans who will be attending the annual Celebration can take comfort in knowing that the trailer debut will happen in a “prime slot.”

“Lucasfilm announced Wednesday that studio chief Kathleen Kennedy and The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson will appear on stage at the event on Friday, April 14, accompanied by “plenty of surprises and special guests. As of now, that’s all we know — but the Celebration gatherings have previously led to major footage reveals for the new wave of Star Wars films. The Force Awakens dropped its “Chewie, we’re home” trailer at the Anaheim, California fan convention in 2015, and last year in London, a behind-the-scenes reel for Rogue One was showcased — along with still images from the making of Episode VIII.”

Finally, if there’s one cast member who delights in keeping what she knows about a Star Wars: The Last Jedi bombshell to herself, it’s Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Maz Kanata.

Digital Spy recently sat down with the Oscar winning actress, and she said that she not only likes keeping secrets about the show from her fans, but she actually gets a little sad when new information about the film is released. (Really, Lupita? Jeez!)

“”I love the fact that I don’t have to talk about Star Wars. I feel like I have a secret that everybody else wants to know about. That’s powerful. I love it. I feel a little sad every time more information is revealed.”

Speaking of The Last Jedi bombshell reveals, the outlet also recently featured Daisy Ridley’s new hairstyle as Rey — instead of keeping her hair tied up as she did throughout The Force Awakens, Ridley is now shown with her hair down.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]