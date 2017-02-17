‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Reveals Engagement Ring Details After Baby Girl

Jenelle Evans recently opened up about her engagement to David Eason.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star is currently busy adjusting to life with her new baby girl, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, she took some time off from her busy schedule to dish on her engagement ring and upcoming plans to get married.

“The ring is a pear shape diamond with a halo of tiny diamonds surrounding the center stone,” Jenelle Evans revealed to E! News on February 16. “David did an excellent job and I absolutely adore everything about it.”

“The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless,” she continued.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in 2015 after the reality star and her former fiancé, Nathan Griffith, called off their engagement just months after he proposed in St. Thomas. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Griffith, the father of Jenelle Evans’ second son Kaiser, asked her to marry him while enjoying a tropical vacation with friends.

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith’s relationship was plagued by drama and during their romance, both parties faced legal trouble after alleged assaults. So, when they parted ways in mid-2015, no one was super surprised and it didn’t take long for them to both move on.

Months after Jenelle Evans struck up a romance with David Eason, she gushed over her now-fiance to People Magazine, but noted that she and Eason were planning to take things slow.

“[I] can definitely see him as a great person [to have kids with],” Jenelle Evans said, adding that she and Eason were “taking things slow” at that point in time. “We’re not looking into marriage or kids or [anything] like that.”

Months later, Jenelle Evans announced her pregnancy and earlier this month, she confirmed her engagement after a weekend trip to the mountains.

“He told me to look at the roses on the ground and asked if I thought they were pretty,” Jenelle Evans shared with E! News. “Of course I agreed! Then he said, ‘These are for you!’ and I said ‘no!'”

While Jenelle Evans’ co-star, Chelsea Houska, made it a point to keep her own engagement off the camera, Evans confirmed to the outlet that MTV was present when Eason asked her to marry him.

“As I looked over his shoulder, MTV was there behind the trees and I had no idea they were going to be there. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! We were both in tears,” Jenelle Evans recalled.

As for her future plans to get married, Jenelle Evans said she and David Eason hadn’t yet set a date but noted that they could get married as early as this summer. First, however, Jenelle Evans is focusing on moving into her new home.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:01am PST

Jenelle Evans revealed last year that she had purchased land to build a home.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, on January 24 and have been sharing photos of the little girl on their Instagram pages in the weeks that have followed, as have Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, who welcomed a baby boy just one day after the birth of Evans’ third child.

In addition to her daughter Ensley and son Kaiser, Jenelle Evans is also mom to 7-year-old Jace from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]