NBA Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose Could Be Traded By The New York Knicks

Derrick Rose could see his time with the New York Knicks come to an end as soon as next week. There are a few NBA trade rumors surrounding the Knicks, who seem poised to make a move with the future in mind.

That move could involve someone other than Knicks’ superstar small forward Carmelo Anthony. With his no-trade clause, Anthony can veto any deal. With less than one week away from the NBA trade deadline, several things can take place. And when it is all said and done the biggest name that could be dealt could turn out to be Derrick Rose.

Many of the NBA teams that will contact the New York Knicks will be asking about Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks would hope that some of those NBA teams would inquire about center Joakim Noah instead. That leaves Derrick Rose as a possible happy medium for the Knicks.

After some tenuous times in his brief stint with the New York Knicks, Derrick Rose has put together some vintage games. Some of his explosiveness is gone, but there are always traces of how good Rose can be as he is still adjusting his game. The signs of life can help raise his trade value, thus opening the door to a possible exit during the Knicks’ most chaotic times.

Chaotic times is the best way to describe what the New York Knicks are dealing with. An incident with former Knicks’ great Charles Oakley was sandwiched with the NBA trade rumors that have dogged Carmelo Anthony. There seldom seems to be a moment of peace for the Knicks’ franchise. Dull moments are also few and far between. Because the Knicks are who they are, chaotic times will never change, but a player or two may be able to escape.

Starting Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose could be the target of trade discussions, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley.

Begley, who covers the New York Knicks full-time, offered an assessment on Derrick Rose’s trade market.

“Multiple teams view Rose as a potential trade target, according to league sources. “It would be surprising if the Knicks didn’t get calls about Rose as the deadline approaches. He has struggled on defense and hasn’t distributed the ball well, but he has shown that he’s again one of the best lane penetrators in the NBA.”

Rose, who was acquired by the Knicks (courtesy of ESPN) from the Chicago Bulls last offseason, may not finish a full season in New York.

The New York Knicks’ experiment with Derrick Rose has not completely gone according to plan. There are several reasons to believe that the Knicks could ship Rose to another team prior to the NBA trade deadline. Rose disappearance from the team (courtesy of the New York Daily News) hours before a January game is just one of those reasons.

Derrick Rose leaving the Knicks after a shoot-around became a lowlight for a franchise that does not generate enough positive buzz. These days, the only buzz the Knicks are receiving is one infamous moment after another. The Knicks could get something in return for Rose, allowing them to somehow save a little face for the season. And there is likely a few playoff-bound teams which could reach out to the Knicks regarding Derrick Rose.

The Sacramento Kings is one of the teams who may reach out to the Knicks about Rose. Another team that may attempt to take a flyer is the Minnesota Timberwolves. The latter would make for an interesting trade.

Derrick Rose’s history with Timberwolves’ head coach Tom Thibodeau from their days with the Chicago Bulls could be key. The Timberwolves are without Zach LaVine, who tore his ACL a couple of weeks ago. They only trail the current eighth seeded Denver Nuggets by three games in the win column. Adding Derrick Rose would help. The contract of Nikola Pekovic could be in play of the Timberwolves inquire.

As for the Sacramento Kings, they are just a game behind the Nuggets in the win column, and are building momentum. In order to make the playoffs the Kings need another scorer to ease the burden of center DeMarcus Cousins. Getting Derrick Rose from the New York Knicks for a two-month trial run is a risk worth taking.

The Kings would only be on the hook for Rose’s remaining salary for the season. The Kings could offer the Knicks a trade package of Arron Afflalo or Rudy Gay’s contract and a protected draft pick.

Despite the injury to his Achilles, Gay is expected to opt-out of his deal in search of something long-term. That would allow the Knicks to be free of his contract, while getting a future draft pick for Rose, who they may lose for nothing in free agency.

Other teams whoch could call the Knicks about Derrick Rose are the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams could use an additional ball-handler.

The odds of the New York Knicks making a move before the NBA trade deadline is fairly good. It will not be the Carmelo Anthony trade that many people outside of New York may want to see. As long as Anthony has his no-trade clause he is in full control of his situation. Instead, the Knicks may focus on someone else.

Of all the players the New York Knicks have who could be available, Derrick Rose is the most likely player landing in a new temporary place. And it would not come as a shock to see the surging Sacramento Kings leading the charge in prying Rose away from the Knicks.

