The Real Reasons Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert Split Finally Revealed

It’s been well over a year since Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert called it quits, but there’s still speculation on why they really decided to end their marriage. From rumors of cheating to Shelton’s busy schedule, here are the true reasons why they divorced.

According to a revealing clip on YouTube, Shelton and Lambert got off to a shaky start in their relationship. Shelton and Lambert first met while he was married to Kaynette Gern. After performing a duet with Lambert, Shelton admitted that he knew he was falling in love even though he was a married man.

Shelton dated Lambert for four years after his divorce with Gern. The two tied the knot in the spring of 2011.

In addition to a faulty foundation, Lambert also complained about Shelton’s busy schedule. Between their touring schedules and Shelton’s involvement on The Voice, they barely had any time to see each other. Eventually, the stress of their work weighed their marriage down.

To make matters worse, Shelton allegedly believed that Lambert was cheating on him with Chris Young. Young later denied the rumors and expressed regret that his name was connected with their divorce. Young remains good friends with Shelton and Lambert to this day.

International Business Times reports that the cheating rumors surrounding Lambert were not based on fact. Although sources claim that Lambert blamed alcohol on her behavior, insiders close to the singer shut down the reports.

Shelton was also involved in a cheating scandal of his own. The identity of the woman never surfaced, but rumors hinted that Shelton was cheating on Lambert in order to get back at her.

Miranda Lambert finally opens up about what happened after her divorce from Blake Shelton, and why she hasn't… https://t.co/KFjq1MopT8 — KICKS 99.1 (@KICKS991) January 31, 2017

These reports have not been confirmed. Whatever the truth behind the infidelity, Blake Shelton recently admitted that breaking up with Lambert was one of the hardest things he has lived through.

“This time last year, there was no light at the end of the tunnel for me, personally,” the country crooner admitted. “There was a point there where I thought I didn’t even want to exist anymore. I told people I wished I could go into a coma and wake up a year from now.”

At the same time, Hollywood Life is reporting that the former couple also argued about having kids. Shelton has been open about his desire to start a family in the past. Lambert, unfortunately, had different plans. She reportedly believed they were in the prime of their lives and wanted to wait until the timing was right to have children.

Taken together, all of these obstacles led to their divorce in the summer of 2015. It didn’t take long for Shelton and Lambert to move on with their lives. In fact, within months of the split Shelton was dating his Voice co-star Gwen Stefani while Lambert was hooking up with Anderson East.

According to Hollywood Life, Stefani was going through a similar experience following her divorce with Gavin Rossdale. Stefani broke up with Rossdale after she caught him cheating with their children’s nanny.

“[They] have both been through horrible marriages and are bonding over that,” an insider shared at the time. “The relationship is very new, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that Shelton and Lambert have handled their divorce in completely opposite ways. Shelton has been fairly outspoken about his romance with Stefani while Lambert has taken a step back from the spotlight. This is the exact opposite of how they acted when they were together.

Thanku @glamourmag Gx #powerful #inspired A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:29pm PST

“I don’t know if one handled [the divorce] better than the other but they are handling it the exact opposite of their marriage in the final years,” celebrity expert Cate Meighan shared. “Miranda was the one that was outspoken about [their marriage] and insisted all was good while Blake was always off doing his own thing and not really saying a whole lot…now it’s the opposite.”

Tell us! Who do you think is a better match for Blake Shelton – Miranda Lambert or Gwen Stefani? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]