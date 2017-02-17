Amy Duggar King Reveals What Family Member Abused Her

Amy Duggar King shared in a big preview for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that she was abused in her past by someone, but didn’t share who. At the time, a lot of people thought that it was possibly her husband Dillon King, but Amy quickly made sure everyone knew that it wasn’t him. It was revealed last week that Amy would share tonight on a new episode who it was that abused her, but People already has the details.

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Amy shares the details. The way she talks about it is pretty scary.

“My dad was like, ‘Amy, did you brush your teeth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah daddy.’ And he was like, ‘No you didn’t.’ And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling. He was like, ‘You will brush your teeth.’ And I was scared s—less.”

There was a lot of speculation that it could have been her cousin Josh Duggar or even uncle Jim Bob Duggar, but it turns out that is not the case at all. This is the first time that Amy has revealed publicly who this was and what happened. Dr. Venus Nicolino explains “Amy’s coping mechanism is to pretend that everything is always happy in her world. It’s how she blocks out the trauma she faced in her childhood.”

This isn’t the only thing that Amy Duggar King’s father ever did to her. She shared that he also tried to run her over with the car at one point. Amy said that she has seen things flying through the air and was called a lot of names. Back in January, Amy shared a few details. She said, “I can’t say who it is, but I can say, on the show I did forgive them. It was a very heartfelt moment where I actually forgave that person who hurt me when I was younger. So, it was a family member. I love the person very much, and we’re better now. But I did need to heal from that.”

It will be interesting to watch it all play out with Amy Duggar King tonight on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. It is pretty shocking to hear about the way she grew up, but it sounds like joining this show has helped Amy to work through her issues.

When the story first broke, Amy and Dillon, shared that they got a lot of hate mail. People thought that it was Dillon who abused her and they were telling her to run away from him and move on. This is why Amy had to finally speak out and share that it wasn’t Dillon who abused her.

Fox News shared a recent interview with Amy and Dillon where they shared how it all went down. Amy says that she is grateful for the opportunity and getting past this part of her life that was so hard. She did say that her dad is having a hard time forgiving her for saying it on camera, though. Amy said it came out during therapy and at that moment she forgot the cameras were even there. She was just going through the process.

Are you surprised to hear that Amy Duggar King's dad was the one who abused her? Did you think that it would be someone else?

[Featured Image Via Amy Duggar King/Instagram]