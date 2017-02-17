Mama June New Body Photos Coming Soon? ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Mom Weight Loss Update

Mama June is set to debut her new body, but will photos be released anytime soon? People all over the country are really looking forward to seeing the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star after she underwent weight loss surgery and followed a strict diet and exercise plan to drop enough weight to get her down to a remarkable size 4.

The 37-year-old reality star once weighed over 350 pounds but has since dropped a significant amount of weight, completely transforming her body. Since Mama June hasn’t released any photos of her new look, it’s hard to even imagine what she looks like now.

For those wondering where the weight loss “proof” is, Mama June will show you — on her new show. On Feb. 24, WEtv will premiere Mama June: From Not To Hot. The docu-series will follow the reality star on her weight loss journey from pre-surgery to post-surgery and everything in between. Toward the end of the series, the watching world will get to see Mama June’s slimmed down figure.

Since Mama June is trying to get people interested in her show for ratings and what not, she is holding off on showing her new body to the world. In fact, many believe that she may have even had to sign a contract about her big reveal in order to ink a deal for this new show. That would make sense because no one has actually seen Mama June Shannon in her size 4 skin.

According to Radar Online, Mama June recently underwent a second surgery to remove the excess skin on her body after dropping so much weight — something that isn’t uncommon for people who undergo weight loss surgery.

“I got the gastric sleeve & skin removal surgery,” Mama June told the site exclusively. She went on to talk about her new diet and just how she has achieved her weight loss goals.

“I haven’t ate [sic] a lot of pasta, no fried foods and baked goods stuff like that. I’m not perfect, but I do give it my 100 percent. Trust me, I’m not eating salads all the time! We do live in the South,” she said.

Mama June also talked about just how much weight she has lost since she began her body transformation.

“I’ve lost at least half of my body. People said yeah that I look good, so I took it to the extreme like everything else,” she added.

Interestingly enough, Mama June also said that she doesn’t feel that her new body has changed her. She says that people have noticed a difference — and maybe she’s a little cocky about her new look. However, Mama June has always been fairly outspoken and high on self-esteem, you could say.

“It hasn’t changed my life dramatically. The only difference is that people are able to see the way I look now. Before, I used to be told you couldn’t tell when I lost weight. But now I know I’m the sh*t and you can’t tell me nothing,” Mama June said.

It’s a little surprising to hear Mama June says that her life hasn’t changed dramatically. If she really is a size 4 and she really did drop half her body weight, as she says, that in and of itself is dramatic, isn’t it?

Will you be tuning in to see Mama June’s shocking weight loss and her size 4 body on Mama June: From Not To Hot? Are you excited to see her new body after she lost so much weight? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WEtv]