Jennifer Garner-Ben Affleck Divorce Update: Couple Reportedly Ready To Split

What a difference two years makes, right? According to the latest news update on Jennifer and Ben Affleck’s divorce, the couple is now ready to finalize the split. Us Weekly reported that Ben and Jennifer are not reconciling and are ready to move on and live apart for good.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split in June of 2015, and their marital distress has been a frequent staple of celebrity news cycles ever since the announcement. There’s been a divorce, no-divorce tug-of-war going on for over a year in the rumor mill.

The celebrated couple became acquainted on the set of the Michael Bay-directed Pearl Harbor (2001) film. One thing led to another, and they began dating, fell in love in 2003 while Ben shot Marvel Comics’ Daredevil movie and wed two years later. Out of the union came three children; 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina, and 4-year-old Samuel.

Jennifer Garner is reportedly finally filing for divorce from Ben Affleck: https://t.co/ErOfIOzpsX? pic.twitter.com/XcRNN13CzN — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 17, 2017

People magazine confirmed Ben and Jennifer’s split and published a statement released by the actor and actress. At the time, the couple had marked their 10-year anniversary.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Jennifer’s divorce filing is long overdue for some on “Bennifer Watch.” On the other hand, the news comes as a surprise for others. A reason for the latter is because, for a time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner appeared to be making nice; some rumors suggested they were reconciling.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, back together? – https://t.co/IbfUiukIYm pic.twitter.com/wX0NzEDpDF — Stock News USA (@stocknewsusa) February 6, 2017

Jennifer and Ben were often seen out and about with the children following rumors of the divorce. However, skeptics say they were likely showing a united front for the sake of their children.

In 2015, the Weekly’s sources said Garner was divorcing Affleck over infidelity. Insiders say the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” actor had an affair with Christine Ouzounian, the couple’s nanny at the time. Reportedly, Ben’s fling was the icing on the cake, but Jennifer and Ben had been living apart for nearly a year at the time of the affair.

Ben Affleck denies he is dating nanny Christine Ouzounian after Us Weekly… http://t.co/RROTX9SR79 #InfoNdoroTweet pic.twitter.com/jO5ceyykOG — Pakde JASMEV®✌ (@totosmongi) July 29, 2015

Moreover, the Hollywood couple had been struggling with their relationship “for years” and were actually receiving marital counseling. Cooler heads prevailed for a time when Jennifer became pregnant with her son, as a source claimed.

“They were going to divorce when Sam was born, but you know how it is — baby comes and solves the issues for a bit, but it’s just a Band-Aid. It hasn’t been working for ages. Ben truly wanted his idea of family life and the idea of family he had growing up in Boston, so he stayed in it longer than he wanted to because of the kids and the idea of family. But he couldn’t save it.”

Last year, Jennifer Garner opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Ben Affleck during a Vanity Fair interview. The actress gushed about her estranged husband, saying he was “the love of her life” at one time. Jenn raved over his brilliance and generosity, but she revealed the complicated side to him.

“When his sun shines on you, you feel it. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

Affleck returned the favor in his own round of interviews. Ben talked about how great of a mother and cook Jennifer is.

On what Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s divorce means for the couple, the source said they would remain amicable and family-focused. Ben has reportedly moved out of their main Brentwood home.

Are you hoping for a last-minute save for the couple or should Ben and Jennifer’s divorce be allowed to play out?

