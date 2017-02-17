Jennifer Lopez, Who Continues To Have A Great Career, Spoke About Her Breakup

At the 2017 Grammys, Adele, famous for singing beautiful songs about heartbreak, was the big winner as she took home Album of the Year. Singer Jennifer Lopez, who simply looked dazzling on the red carpet and is famous for setting fashion trends with her revealing outfits, spoke about her recent breakup with rapper Drake. She confessed that she still had feelings for him, but the pair went their separate ways after just two months of dating. This is not the first time that Lopez has short lived relationships as her personal life mirrors some of the themes of Adele’s songs.

Lopez had relationships with rapper Sean Puffy and actor Ben Affleck. She was married, for a short time, to Ojani Noa in 1997. She also tied the knot with Cris Judd in 2001. When Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony in an intimate ceremony at her Los Angeles mansion, many people thought that she was marrying her soul mate, and it would be a marriage made in heaven. After all, they both came from similar cultural backgrounds, and they both were very successful in their artistic professions. On February 22, 2008, Lopez gave birth to twins and became a mother for the first time. These twins were Anthony’s fourth and fifth children since he already had children from previous relationships.

Unfortunately, the marriage, that many of their fans thought was ideal, ended in divorce. In July 2011, Anthony and Lopez announced their plans to separate. Despite their split, they still continue to have an amicable relationship as well as being good parents to their adorable 8-year-old twins, Max and Enme. In fact, Lopez and Anthony still continue to sing together in front of live audiences.

Even though Lopez has not had the best luck in matters of the heart, she still continues to have a flourishing career as an actress, reality television star, dancer and singer. When she won a national competition in 1990, she acquired a spot on the popular comedy show, “In Living Color” as one of the “Fly Girls.” Even with this small part, she still stood out from the other “Fly Girls” with her awesome dance moves.

After being a “Fly Girl” her career really began to take off. In 1997, Lopez got her first big break when she landed the role of Selena Quintillana Perez in the 1997 film, Selena. The movie was based on the true story of pop singer Selena who achieved worldwide fame and fortune as a singer. However, her life was cut short when she was killed by Yolanda Saldevar in 1995. In this dramatic picture, Lopez not only played the part of Selena well, but her performance was so moving that it seemed as if she captured the entire essence of Selena. For her outstanding performance, she earned a Golden Globe nomination and received a $1 million dollar paycheck making her the highest paid actress.

After her success in the film Selena, she went on to work in many other films such as the Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan and Shall We Dance? The 2001 film, the Wedding Planner became a No 1 hit at the box office during its first week it was launched. In the Wedding Planner, a very funny film, Lopez, who plays a hard working wedding planner, finally gets lucky and plans a wedding of her own. The 2002 picture, Maid in Manhattan, is a comedy of a modern day Cinderella whose life completely changes when she meets her match. In 2004 film, Shall We Dance? Lopez acts as the dance instructor who shows Richard Gere how to dance giving him a new lease on life.

In addition to succeeding in show business, Lopez has also become a Latin pop sensation in the music industry. Her album, On the 6 became platinum in June 1999. In 2001, her record, J. Lo, was No. 1 on the pop charts. As a judge on American Idol for several seasons, she shared her expertise about the music profession with other aspiring singers and always gave them hope. When she worked on American Idol, during the eleventh season, she earned $20 million.

In 2007, Lopez released her first Spanish album, Como Ama una Mujer (How to Love a Woman), a record that did well on the Latin and pop charts. Throughout her prosperous career, Lopez not only continues to show the world how versatile and talented she is as an artist, but she also sends a message that she is a Latina who is very proud of her cultural heritage.