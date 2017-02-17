Selena Gomez Laughs Off Rumored Intervention, Continues Drinking With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez isn’t looking for any help. The singer continues to party hard with her new boyfriend The Weeknd, despite her recent meltdown and lengthy stay in rehab. Is she headed for another crisis?

An inside source told Radar Online that Gomez’s family and friends tried to reach out and set up an intervention. Unfortunately, Gomez was having none of it and told them to leave her alone and let her do whatever she wants.

So far, that includes flying around the globe with The Weeknd and staying in romantic locations. This normally wouldn’t be an issue, but it’s definitely a concern given Gomez’s past and The Weeknd’s outspoken stance on drug use.

Rumoured lovers Selena Gomez, The Weeknd drop new songs and they're both about Bieber -… https://t.co/7MXooHGXjK @BollyMastiMania #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/2z80GIt8aP — BOLLYWOOD NEWS- FANS (@Bollywood_Twit) February 17, 2017

Despite the warnings from family members, Gomez believes everyone is just jealous of her romance and can’t understand why they don’t want her to be happy. Of course, this comes days after Gomez was seen at a dive bar in Los Angeles called Barney’s Beanery. This is the same spot Mischa Barton was just spotted drinking the night away.

“Selena is drinking again, obviously, and is telling people that she never really had a problem with drinking,” the source explained. “She says that it was just the prescription drugs that were her downfall.”

Gomez has gone to rehab twice in her young life, but continues to deny any problems with substance abuse. Instead, she insists that her issues stem from her battle with lupus and anxiety. Even still, those closest to the singer can’t help but worry.

“So many people around her are fearful, of course,” the insider continued. “Selena is living in an imaginary world right now and it seems like this episode is not going to end well.”

While her family prepares for the worst, TMZ is reporting that Selena Gomez did not attend The Weeknd’s big birthday party on Monday night. The bash was held at Hollywood’s Dave & Buster’s and featured the likes of 2 Chainz, French Montana, Migos, Bryson Tiller, and Travis Scott.

Gomez was in New York for a fashion show during the party. Although she didn’t make it to the bash, she reportedly picked up the tab at the open bar. The Weeknd’s real birthday wasn’t until February 16, so she still may have celebrated on the actual day.

???? A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

In the meantime, E! News is reporting that The Weeknd and Justin Bieber might be feuding over his new romance. Bieber mocked The Weeknd’s music on social media a few weeks back and it sounds like The Weeknd is hitting back in a new song.

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She says my f**k and my tongue game a remedy,” he sings on the track, “Some Way.”

It isn’t clear when the song was recorded or whether or not it has anything to do with Bieber’s comments. Bieber has not commented on the apparent diss.

According to People, Gomez is set to release her first song in two years. The track is titled “It Ain’t Me” and was originally created by DJ Kygo. Gomez is featured in the song and took to Twitter to announce the big news.

“It’s finally here!” she told fans. “Listen to my new song #ItAintMe with @KygoMusic on @AppleMusic!”

#ItAintMe. Thursday. @kygomusic A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:38am PST

The song is about a couple whose love is ruined by alcoholism. It marks Gomez’s first new music since her album in 2015, Revival. In addition to her music, Gomez is also working as an executive producer on Netflix’s new show, 13 Reasons Why.

Elite Daily is reporting that Gomez’s new track is actually a major diss at Bieber. She doesn’t name her former boyfriend directly, but some of the lyrics definitely point towards a past breakup.

“Somewhere along the lines, We stopped seeing eye to eye, You were staying out all night, And I had enough,” she sings.

Tell us! Do you think that The Weeknd is a bad influence on Selena Gomez? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]