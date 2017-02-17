Amal And George Clooney’s Twins: Her Pregnancy Diet And Million Dollar Nursery

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are all prepped up for the arrivals of their twins. The reports suggest that the couple is very dedicated to Amal’s diet and are decorating twins’ nursery.

Amal Clooney is pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl. The couple plans to decorate their babies’ nursery for millions of dollars, InTouch Weekly reported. According to their sources, the nursery will have a lot of play areas for the babies, including a spa, swimming pool, and children’s library.

“They’ve also splurged on a changing table, a $10,000 Notte Fatata crib and a $19,000 armoire from one of the top baby boutiques in Beverly Hills. They’re calling it a ‘sanctuary.”

Amal and George Clooney reportedly wanted only one baby, but they are rejoicing since learning that they are soon going to be blessed with a boy and a girl.

“They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot,” the source added.

The sources also claim that the Oceans series star did not want to be a father, but now he is excited and taking part in everything to make Amal and the upcoming babies happy and safe. They are reportedly enjoying the pregnancy phase.

George Clooney and his wife are looking through new baby gadgets too, just like any other parents. According to the Winnipeg Free Press, George is a bit nervous with the news of becoming a father to two babies.

“George is excited but nervous. He is excited about the kids, but also has the normal amount of nerves that come with being parents.”

The reports added that the Academy Award-winning actor might take some time off from Hollywood to be with his wife and kids. George and Amal Clooney first sparked rumors of the pregnancy in January of 2016, when Amal attended an event with him wearing a loose-fitting floral dress that hid her little baby bump.

However, the reports were not really true. Last month, reports claimed that Amal Clooney was pregnant while attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Switzerland. The world-renowned lawyer was honored there for raising awareness about ISIS’ devastation of the Yazidi people in Iraq.

The reports were actually correct this time around. The couple is trying to be very cautious with the surrounding. According to sources of People, Amal followed a diet to keep track of her food and caffeine intake.

“George and Amal were both glowing. There were hints and rumors about her being pregnant. She seemed careful with food and didn’t have any caffeine.”

In addition to George and Amal celebrating the pregnancy phase, their friends are also very excited. According to Us Magazine, George’s friends Matt Damon and Don Cheadle cannot stop teasing him. Cheadle said jokingly that George Clooney will be a terrible dad and the kids will be staying with him rather than Clooney.

“I heard it some time ago. I’m very happy for him. I’m going to have to raise them. He’s going to be a terrible parent, and we’re going to have to handle that for him. We’re going to take the kids.”

Don Cheadle and Matt Damon have known from a long time about Amal Clooney’s pregnancy. Damon revealed that he started to cry when he heard that George Clooney is soon going to be a father.

“I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot, just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

George Clooney is very happy with the news, and so is his family. Amal Clooney’s due date is in June of 2017. The couple officially married on September 27, 2014, at Ca’ Farsetti.

