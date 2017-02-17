Cheryl Burke Dating Matthew Lawrence Again: Why Did They Break Up 9 Years Ago?

Cheryl Burke has a new man in her life—except he’s an old man in her life. The longtime Dancing With the Stars pro dancer has reignited her romance with actor Matthew Lawrence nine years after they called it quits. Entertainment Tonight confirmed that Burke and Lawrence are indeed dating once again.

Earlier this month, Cheryl Burke teased her rekindled romance on Snapchat by sharing snaps from the couple’s trip to Big Sur. Then there was that recent Instagram hint when Cheryl captioned a filtered photo with Lawrence’s handle and the hashtag: #reunitedanditfeelssogood.

#reunitedanditfeelssogood @themattlawrence A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Cheryl Burke first met her future beau more than 10 years ago when she was partnered with his brother, actor Joey Lawrence, on the third season of Dancing With the Stars. Cheryl and Matthew dated for a year before they quietly ended their relationship in 2008. Before their split, Burke told People magazine she was having a great time with her new man.

“Life is great! ” Cheryl told People in 2007.

“He’s a great, smart, wonderful guy. We started dating at the end of December while I was on the (Dancing with the Stars) tour and we’re having a lot of fun.”

When asked what she did in her down time, Burke admitted she had a very busy schedule, but that she made sure to carve out time for her guy.

“I spend time with Matt, of course,” Cheryl said. “My schedule for the past year has been work, work, work. I’m just a normal 22-year-old girl who likes to go out, go to movies, have fun, hang out with my friends, get manicures.”

Shortly after Burke and Lawrence broke up, the actor was caught by TMZ’s cameras alongside his brother, Andy. When Lawrence was asked why he broke up with Cheryl Burke, he tried to dodge the question, but his brother blurted out that the reason they broke up was because Burke liked to drink and party all the time. Matthew chimed in to say that Cheryl was still a cool girl.

Indeed, Cheryl Burke was once a fixture on the celeb party circuit, but fast forward to 2014, and the pro dancer told TMZ that when she turned 30 she decided to quit drinking and partying altogether.

But Cheryl Burke never quit looking for love. She once told People magazine that she would be open to choosing from a pool of 25 men as the star of ABC’S The Bachelorette.

“My dating record hasn’t been great the past couple of years so if I have a chance to go on [‘The Bachelorette’] I will,” Burke told People.

“It would be fun to have a pool of guys around you and getting to know someone. I think if I had people setting me up with different guys I think it would be easier for me to meet someone to date.”

While she didn’t land the Bachelorette gig, Burke went on to find love with entrepreneur JT Torregiani, a friend of 10 years who turned into a boyfriend. When she was dating Torregiani, Cheryl told People the romance was unlike any relationship that she had had before.

'Dancing' Star Cheryl Burke & JT Torregiani Split Up http://t.co/pCvm4IT6MQ pic.twitter.com/s6u4Twts9Z — Starpulse (@Starpulse) May 7, 2015

“It’s been really hard over the last few years to find someone who really appreciates what I do, and also still has his own business, his own life,” Cheryl said at the time. “It’s been a match made in heaven! It’s changed me…We are attached at the hip right now. We’re in the phase where we constantly want to be together. I’ve never had anyone in my life like that before.”

Take a look at the video below for more on Cheryl Burke’s newly reunited relationship with Matthew Lawrence.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]