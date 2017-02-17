Kate Hudson’s Opinion Of Online Dating: ‘It’s Weird’

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kate Hudson opened up about her opinion of online dating.

The 37-year-old actress explained that while she knew a lot of celebrities were really into online dating, it wasn’t something she could see herself doing. Hudson claimed she “can’t imagine” giving an online dating website or dating app a try. The actress reveals that she would rather have a guy come up to her in person and drum up a conversation with her.

“I think, why don’t you just meet a guy at Starbucks? Why doesn’t a guy have the guts to just go up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How ’bout we hang out?’ Maybe I’m old school.”

Hudson turns the tables on Ellen and asks – if she were single – whether or not she would give online dating a try. Like Kate, Ellen agrees that online dating is a little weird and that she – in a world where she was single – would rather meet a person in person and get to know their personality before dating them.

Kate did go on to say that even though her opinion of online dating would never change – and that she’d always find it to be weird – she might consider it if she were single when she was a little older.

Both Ellen DeGeneres and Kate Hudson did agree on the fact that online dating has worked for other celebrities, even though it isn’t something they’d ever like to try, Entertainment Tonight notes.

Per Huffington Post, there have been a number of different celebrities who have given online dating a try, including Martha Stewart, Eric Stonestreet, Lindsay Lohan, Ronda Rousey, Jenny McCarthy, Andy Cohen, Hannibal Buress, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Deborah Ann Woll.

Other Kate Hudson Stories On The Inquisitr

Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Reportedly Ready To Take Secret Romance To New Level

Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Pregnant Rumors: Angelina Jolie Plans New Adoption?

Are Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Dating? Her Brother Oliver Reacts To The Rumor

Has online dating been successful for any of these celebrities?

Per Bustle, Hilary Duff is considered to be one of the more outspoken celebrities when it comes to her use of dating apps and websites. In 2015, Hilary revealed she was talking to nine different guys on a dating app called Tinder. Duff claimed online dating apps like Tinder were very addicting.

Ronda Rousey also gave the dating app Tinder a try, but she claimed it didn’t work out for her.

Ben Flajnik didn’t manage to find eternal love on The Bachelor. He did, however, claim to have a great deal of success as he found love via online dating thanks to Tinder.

While Kate maintains online dating isn’t for her, she can respect it as a dating option that has worked for other celebrities. The real question on a lot of peoples’ minds is whether or not Kate Hudson even needs to use an online dating app or website. As Inquisitr reported yesterday, rumors that Hudson is currently dating Brad Pitt are swirling.

Part of the reason why rumors continue to swirl that Hudson might be dating Pitt is because the actress hasn’t been shy about hinting that there might be a romance between the two on social media platforms.

Do you have any thoughts on online dating? How about celebrities and online dating? Is it possible for celebrities to successfully date someone using a dating website or app? Do you agree with Kate and Ellen or do you think online dating can work for some people? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]