WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose To Lose Intercontinental Title At ‘WrestleMania 33’

A new feud started brewing during the main event of the Elimination Chamber, and it is going to end up leading to a huge title match at WrestleMania 33. During that pay-per-view (PPV), Baron Corbin was not overly thrilled when Dean Ambrose rolled up for the first pin, and it led to him absolutely decimating him. From there, things have started to build and rumor has it that this will lead to Corbin’s first title reign on the main roster.

During that main event on Sunday, Ambrose rolled up Corbin for the surprise pinfall, and the “Lone Wolf” was the first one eliminated. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Corbin didn’t take it very well and ended up destroying Ambrose before actually leaving the chamber.

Corbin actually threw Ambrose through one of the pods and left him laying out which led to The Miz pinning him and eliminating him. Obviously, that didn’t end things between these two.

This week on SmackDown Live, Dean Ambrose was going to take out James Ellsworth, but he didn’t get the chance. Corbin attacked Ambrose before he even made it out into the arena and once again, he left the Intercontinental Champion laying in a heap on the floor.

Their recent interactions are expected to lead to an official match being put in place for them at WrestleMania 33 but don’t rule out something at Fastlane as well. For now, that is the plan that WWE is leading toward, but there is much more to know about this whole feud.

Cageside Seats is reporting that Ambrose is expected to hold onto his title until at least the PPV in early April, but not through it. Rumor has it that Baron Corbin is going to capture his first WWE belt by winning the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 33.

According to Sports Keeda, 2017 is going to be a huge year for Baron Corbin even though it hasn’t started off in great fashion for him. The early end of his night at the Elimination Chamber was something that shocked a lot of people, but it is leading to much bigger things.

Last year at WrestleMania 32, Baron Corbin came out of nowhere and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since then, he has been involved in multiple feuds here and there, but nothing on a big-time scale until now. Winning the Intercontinental Title at this year’s big event would elevate him instantly into a higher level.

As for Dean Ambrose, he has not had the greatest success at WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year. Two years ago, he was in a 7-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Title which was won by Daniel Bryan. Last year, he was beaten from one end of the arena to the other by Brock Lesnar to make it a second straight loss.

If Ambrose does lose his Intercontinental Title to Baron Corbin at the PPV this year, it will keep his losing streak intact and move it to three in a row. Just when the “Lunatic Fringe”seems to get a good thing going, the rug always seems to be pulled out from under him.

WrestleMania 33 is already shaping up to be an impressive event, and this is one match that should end up being a hard-hitting brawl. If the rumors are true and Baron Corbin wins the Intercontinental Title, that will make the third straight loss for Dean Ambrose at the biggest PPV of the year. He’s been on a pretty good hot streak as of late and been involved in main event bouts, but the time is coming where his title will soon be taken from him.

