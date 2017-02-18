Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson In Secret Romance? She Talks Online Love And Dating

Brad Pitt and Kate Hudson have repeatedly been linked in reports that claim the actor and actress are involved in a secret romance. Now, a new report is revealing the latest phase of Brad’s alleged romantic relationship with the mom of two, while Kate herself is dishing out her views about online love and dating.

Amid all the speculation about Pitt and Hudson, two reports in particular have provided more details on their alleged romance, according to Yahoo.

The famous blonde beauty allegedly was overheard providing confirmation of her “fling” with Brad to friends at two different parties following the Golden Globes, according to the media outlet, which also cited another source on the subject.

“[Kate] told one group they’d rendezvoused on ‘several occasions’ since [Brad’s] split.”

In addition, Hudson was reportedly seen involved in a conversation with Pitt’s agent, then leaving the party in a car with a license plate identical to the one in which Brad traveled.

The Golden Globes report comes in the wake of claims from a former bodyguard of Pitt’s, noted Yahoo. That bodyguard offered hints that Brad and Kate had been involved in a secret romance since his breakup.

“[Hudson and Pitt] make a great celebrity couple. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they were dating.”

In addition, another source quoted by Yahoo named Kate as Brad’s “mystery woman,” describing the alleged couple as “extremely close over the past few weeks, following several secret meet-ups.”

Appearing recently on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, Hudson talked about finding love online and dating apps. And when it comes to looking for love online, the actress firmly rejected the notion, noted Us Weekly.

“So, you look at a guy, he’s hot, and then you see his profile and you’re like, ‘Maybe I’ll text him or maybe we’ll match,’ and then you start texting and then it just goes away,” she said.

Rather than turn to dating apps or hunt through online profiles, Kate prefers to go “old school,” describing her ideal scenario.

“I just think, why don’t you just meet a guy in Starbucks?”

Hudson continued to envision the possibilities of meeting up in Starbucks by asking why “don’t you just go up to someone.” Moreover, she wanted to know why men seem to lack “the guts to come up and say, ‘Hey, I’m so-and-so. How about we hang out?'”

And if that doesn’t work, there’s always turning to old acquaintances and looking at them in a new way. That’s allegedly what happened in another report about Brad Pitt and his post-split romantic life.

Hollywood Life told readers that Pitt “might just have a little crush” on his former wife Jennifer Aniston’s best friend Courteney Cox, who allegedly “just broke girl code” by getting “flirty” with Brad at an event recently. The media outlet quoted an observer’s description of what reportedly happened between Pitt and Cox at the recent event.

“Courtney… behaved like a smitten fan girl around Brad.”

Pitt, 53, and Cox, 52, were spotted at a charity concert, where she allegedly told Brad “how great he looked and flirted with him like crazy,” added the insider. As for the claim that the flirtation was mutual, another source cited by the media outlet described the alleged chemistry between Pitt and Courteney.

“Sparks were flying big time,” said the second insider. “There’s so much history and affection between those two. Brad and Courteney have come full circle. They’ve both been through it all.”

But there are also allegations of an awkward element in Pitt’s reported relationship with Cox, and that’s how his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston feels. When Jennifer, 47, reportedly learned about the alleged flirtation between her best friend Courteney and former husband Pitt, Aniston felt “annoyed,” according to a source quoted by the media outlet.

“[Jennifer Aniston] considers it a betrayal.”

However, those allegations involving Brad Pitt don’t seem to have harmed the friendship between Aniston and Cox. To celebrate Jennifer’s recent birthday (the ageless beauty turned 48), Aniston headed to Los Cabos, Mexico, reported People.

Joining Jennifer was her husband Justin Theroux and her friend Courteney. Cox accompanied her best friend Aniston in a private jet that traveled to Mexico from Los Angeles. That birthday trip took place after the alleged romantic reunion between Brad Pitt and Courteney.

