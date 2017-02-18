‘The Walking Dead’ Star Steven Yeun Hints On Having Twins With Wife Joana Pak?

It’s the season to be twinning! Looks like Steven Yeun and Joana Pak might be the newest addition to the list of celebrities expecting not one but two babies on the way.

On Tuesday, February 14, The Walking Dead star and his wife apparently hinted on having twins via Instagram. Steven, who impressively portrayed the role of Glenn Rhee in the hit zombie apocalypse TV series, posted snapshots of Joana showing off her bulging baby bump. The lovely couple posed in a photo booth during what seems to be a wedding event.

The said photo was captioned with two bee emojis. This is not the first time Yeun used the two bee emojis in his picture with Pak. Just last month, the actor used the same caption in a photo of his wife with a noticeable growing belly. Many were quick to assume that Steven is trying to hint that they are expecting twins. Some even went as far as claiming that the emojis might be in reference to Beyonce or Queen Bey, which recently announced that she and husband Jay-Z are expecting twins.

???????? A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Although Steven has not directly confirmed that they are expecting twins, fans of the The Walking Dead star already expressed their warm congratulations and excitement for the upcoming babies. One user even commented that having twins is “amazing, wild, crazy, and an absolute blessing.”

With all the blessings Steven and Joana receive, they never fail to give back to those in need. In fact, the couple apparently planned to throw a baby shower and shared their invites on Instagram. In the said invites, the couple asked guests that instead of giving them gifts, they can donate the money to flintnow.org which aims to help the Michigan city’s water crisis. Steven also asked his fans to support and participate in the said campaign.

“If you guys are able to help here is a place to donate to. the city of Flint, much like many other parts of our country, need help. anything you can give. Big big love.”

if you guys are able to help here is a place to donate to. the city of Flint, much like many other parts of our country, need help. anything you can give. Big big love. A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Recently, having twins seems to be trending in Hollywood. To recall, power couple Beyonce, 35, and Jay-Z, 47, instantly made history with their baby announcement. The “Single Ladies” diva posted an artistic photo exposing her growing baby bump as she announced that their family will be growing by two. The photo gained a whopping 10.5 million likes, making it the most-liked photo on Instagram.

Another A-list couple, George Clooney, 55, and wife Amal, 39, also surprised everyone as they proudly announced that they are awaiting two bundles of joy this June. It has been revealed that the couple is expecting a boy and a girl.

As for Steven and Joana, the gender of their baby (or babies) is yet to be revealed. However, a previous post of Pak sent fans into conclusion that she is also expecting a boy and a girl. In another Instagram post, Joana shared snaps of a blanket which seems to be intended for a baby boy and another one looking more girly.

???? A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:46am PST

???? nesting A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:45am PST

It can be recalled that The Walking Dead fan favorite tied the knot with Joana in December 2016. The long-time lovebirds exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Paramour Estate, Silver Lake area in Los Angeles. The ceremony was attended by the couple’s families and friends including Yeun’s co-stars in TWD – Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Chandler Riggs (Carl), Alana Masterson (Tara), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori) and Emma Bell (Amy).

So far, Steven and Joana have not officially announced that they are indeed expecting twins. With all the hints that the couple has been posting on social media, it is inevitable to think that their family will soon grow by two.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC]