‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Protects Jill, Faith Sees Nick And Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that there will be some fierce confrontations during Friday’s episode as Jill’s loved ones worry about her health. Victor and Nikki are hosting the family at the ranch for dinner and things are heating up between Chelsea and Nick. Lily and Cane are struggling to stay connected due to the drama at Brash & Sassy and teasers indicate that everybody will see a bit of both Noah and Abby in the February 17 show as well.

Jill had a heart attack after learning that Colin had taken her money and Billy is furious with his stepfather. SheKnows Soaps details that Colin will be at the hospital, anxious to get an update on his wife, but Young and Restless spoilers note that he won’t be able to get any information. Billy is with his mother and he’ll connect with Victoria by phone to explain why he hasn’t picked up the kids, but he’ll ask her to keep the details about the heart attack to herself.

As Jill is taken off for an echocardiogram, Colin tries to talk with her. Billy gets involved and tells Colin his mom is finished with him, but he will give his stepfather an update on things. Lily and Cane will arrive at the hospital just as Billy is trying to toss Colin out and Young and Restless spoilers share that Lily will put a stop to the chaos. She’ll insist that she, Colin, and Cane will leave, but she asks Billy to keep all of them updated. He will agree to this, but he’ll insist that Colin needs to stay away from Jill’s place.

People are gathering at the ranch for dinner and Nick and Chelsea will steal a kiss just as Faith walks into the room. Faith won’t say anything about the kiss, but Young and Restless spoilers note that she will be rather standoffish and she will get snippy with Chelsea. Faith will ask Nikki if Sharon can join them for dinner, and she’ll text her mother and ask her to head to the house immediately.

Faith will learn that Sharon can’t come as she’s got dinner plans with Mariah and she will talk with Nikki about Chelsea and Nick being together. When Nikki asks the girl how she would feel about her father starting a new relationship, Faith tries to shrug it off, but she’ll shoot Chelsea an ugly look as she heads to talk with her father and her attitude apparently will stay this way throughout the family dinner.

Noah and Abby will arrive at the ranch as well and things get a bit tense as Abby and Victoria talk about Brash & Sassy and Newman Enterprises. Vikki tries to warn Abby about how difficult it can be to work for Victor, but Abby will brush this off. Things continue to be tense later when Victor shares that he’s anxious to celebrate his daughter’s recent success and it turns out he’s referring to Victoria and her Brash & Sassy deal rather than Abby and the big deal that she just closed. Victor will praise Abby as well, but it is clear that the focus during this celebration is on Vikki.

There will be some chatter regarding the open mic night coming up at the Underground and Reed will be grousing about having to attend the family dinner. Victor will question Chelsea about her status with Nick and Young and Restless spoilers detail that they’ll discuss how they are both hiding the fact that Adam was supposedly Christian’s biological father rather than Nick. Victor will try to encourage Faith to be open to Nick and Chelsea being together, despite the fact that she wants her father to reunite with Sharon.

Reed will play the piano at the ranch, impressing Nikki, and the two will do a song together for the others. Things remain tense between Reed and his mom and Young and Restless spoilers hint that things are about to go from bad to worse. Nick will try to spend some more quality time with Chelsea, but she’ll apparently pull back a bit after her chat with Victor.

There’s more troubling news ahead regarding Jill’s health, as the echocardiogram will have discovered another blockage, and the doctor will talk with Esther and Billy about how serious the situation is. Victoria will show up to check in on everybody and she’ll hear Billy talking to an unconscious Jill about how much he needs her and how he swears he’ll do better as her son if she recovers. Colin will try to convince Lily and Cane to help him get back in Billy and Jill’s good graces, but he’s definitely got an uphill battle ahead on this front.

Heading into the week of February 20, Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Lauren’s son Scott Grainer will be a hot topic of conversation. Paul will break the news to Lauren and Michael that Scott may be missing, and Soap Opera Digest recently broke the news that Y&R had recently cast actor Daniel Hall to step into the role. The actor may look familiar to some viewers, as Hall has previously been seen on Guiding Light, Graceland, and Mad Men. The show isn’t revealing specifics about this upcoming storyline yet, or when Hall will first appear, but it looks like this could be a juicy situation.

The coming week will bring many Genoa City residents together for the mic night at the Underground and Young and Restless spoilers detail that Mariah, Sharon, Noah, and Reed will all be involved. Numerous relationships will be facing fresh challenges and viewers are anxious to see where things head next.

